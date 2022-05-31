Opinion: Why Watford should sanction another loan move away for 22-year-old

Relegated outfit Watford have a decision to make on the returning Tom Dele-Bashiru this summer following the expiration of his loan spell at Championship rivals Reading.

The midfielder made a respectable 38 league appearances for the Royals during the 2021/22 campaign, an impressive record considering he had suffered a severe anterior crucial ligament (ACL) injury during the 2020/21 campaign.

In fact, he was one of very few players at the Select Car Leasing Stadium to remain fit for the entire season, allowing him to make this number of appearances and recording four goals and two assists in the process.

Some would argue that record is enough for Rob Edwards to bring him back into the fold at Vicarage Road and with the 22-year-old one player that could become a crucial asset in the future, the ex-Forest Green Rovers boss may be keen on utilising him now.

If he can develop Dele-Bashiru and mould the former Manchester City man into the type of player he wants him to be, that can only be beneficial to the Hornets for the long term with the 22-year-old able to become more accustomed to life in Hertfordshire as a regular first-teamer at the same time.

He may have arrived at the club back in 2019, but he made just three appearances during 2019/20, featured twice before his injury in 2020/21 and then moved to Berkshire for the last campaign, so he still needs to fully integrate into the first-team squad.

That is one major argument for keeping him – but it seemed as though he was still finding out what he really was during his time under Veljko Paunovic and Paul Ince – operating as a wide player, an advanced midfielder and filling in as a more defensive player in the middle of the park – though these position switches were partly down to the Royals’ injury problems.

He did look good in the latter position away at Fulham last year – but is probably too lightweight to make that his position for the long term just yet and that was reinforced by his error at Hull City (A) last month, a costly mistake that led to Keane Lewis-Potter’s goal.

Because of this, it looks as though he may be suited to playing in a more advanced role – either out wide or in the centre.

He did look threatening at times on the wing with his speed, particularly against Swansea City (A) and West Bromwich Albion (A) – but at other points – you just felt he would have been more comfortable and effective in a more central role.

Unfortunately, his potential opportunities as an advanced midfielder were limited by John Swift’s presence – and it could be argued that he may not be ready to take up that role yet with four goals and two assists to his name for the Royals during 2021/22.

Some of these appearances came from the bench – but you would ideally want better numbers from your advanced midfielder regardless – especially for a side like the Hornets who will want to secure their return to the top tier at the first attempt.

And with Dele-Bashiru potentially yet to find his best role, Edwards’ side may be well-served loaning him out again. After all, his contract at Vicarage Road doesn’t expire until the summer of 2025, so they have plenty of time to monitor him before deciding whether he should remain at the club for the long term or not.

It remains to be seen who he would go on loan to. The Royals could be a good option with Swift departing – and he may be suited to a 3-4-2-1 formation in an advanced role alongside Ovie Ejaria and behind Lucas Joao – enabling him to drift out wide but mainly play in the centre.

With Paul Ince appointed as permanent boss though, a switch to that system seems unlikely and with the 22-year-old featuring less under the former England international, he may not move back to Berkshire so it will be interesting to see where he ends up next if another temporary spell is sanctioned.