Opinion: Why Watford should reject potential transfer move for ex-Premier League player to look at bigger picture

When Hassane Kamara was sold to Udinese, that came as a real blow to Watford supporters considering he was probably one of their better performers during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

With this, they would have been hoping to hold on to him for a considerable amount of time like they have been able to with Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr, but he looks set to head to Italy at the end of the campaign.

Although Ken Sema can fill in at left-back for the remainder of the campaign, it’s clear that a replacement will be needed and that’s why it comes as no real surprise that ex-Crystal Palace man Patrick van Aanholt has been linked with a move to Vicarage Road.

Already having a decent amount of Premier League and international experience under his belt, many would argue that the Galatasaray man would be a suitable addition to Slaven Bilic’s side.

His contract in Turkey may not expire until 2024 but considering he’s 32 now, it shouldn’t take too much money to lure him away from Istanbul.

Potentially coming in during the January window, that should give him time to adapt to life in Hertfordshire before taking over as the Hornets’ first-choice left-back next season.

Despite failing to score a single goal in 22 English top-tier appearances during the 2020/22 campaign, he was known at Selhurst Park as a man who could be effective in the final third and this could make the Hornets even more of an attacking threat, potentially helping to keep them afloat in the top flight if they do reach the first tier.

However, there’s a part of you that feels they should be looking to fork out on a longer-term addition, especially with Mario Gaspar turning 32 in a couple of days.

And they should be able to spend a considerable amount on a replacement for Kamara because of the fact they generated a reported £16m for the Ivorian with the potential sales of Pedro and/or Sarr possibly on the way too.

However, they won’t know which division they will be in next season until the latter stages of this campaign, so they may be better off recruiting a left-back on loan for the remainder of the season to compete with Kamara as a cheaper option before making a permanent signing during the summer.

Or they could potentially take a risk by not signing another left-sided player in January, allow Sema to be a backup option there and then look at a long-term addition next year.

They may even decide to do that if they can get a deal for Blackpool attacker Jerry Yates over the line – because Yates can play on the left and that could enable Sema to play more defensively without the need to worry about their attacking threat on that side.