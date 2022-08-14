Opinion: Why Watford have struck the right transfer agreement for Aston Villa player

Watford will sign Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis on a permanent basis if they achieve promotion to the Premier League, according to the Watford Observer.

The 24-year-old is looking to get as much game time under his belt as possible and there certainly won’t be a shortage of motivation to do well after a promising spell at Nottingham Forest last term.

With the Reds, he managed to record five goals in 18 appearances and was only prevented from making more of an impact by injury woes.

Even with this setback, the Villa man managed to do something he hasn’t been able to do that much in the West Midlands: put himself in the shop window.

His promising spell at the City Ground is a potentially promising sign of things to come – and many people would argue that this and the fact they have sold Emmanuel Dennis to Forest for around £20m should have been enough for the Hornets to agree a permanent deal for him.

However, when you look at his CV, he doesn’t exactly have a huge amount of senior game time under his belt considering his age and with this, it remains to be seen whether he can retain his consistency if he plays every week for Rob Edwards’ side this season.

If he can’t having signed permanently, the relegated side’s supporters would have looked back on this as an expensive and costly gamble, especially for a side that aren’t guaranteed to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and may need to abide by the EFL’s financial rules in the coming years.

Earlier this summer, The Mirror reported that Steven Gerrard’s side were holding out for at least £15m for his services and that’s a price tag the Hornets shouldn’t be willing to meet in the second tier, even with Dennis’ departure, with Davis not exactly doing enough to justify that price tag yet.

In their desperate quest to get a new forward in though, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Villa have been able to negotiate an agreement where Edwards’ side would have to pay something similar if they won promotion at the end of this campaign and recruited the forward because of that.

It would still be a blow for the Hornets if he doesn’t perform to expectations but they still have to fork out a considerable amount on him.

But in the top flight, they can afford to pay that much with the increased revenue they will receive – and there’s every chance Davis would be a success at Vicarage Road if given the next few years to shine, even if he doesn’t perform this season.

Some would argue they should have pushed for a regular loan deal instead – but it’s unlikely his parent club would have allowed him to go out on loan without a permanent option included considering the fact he’s 24 and perhaps unlikely to make it as a regular starter in the Midlands now.