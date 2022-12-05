Opinion: Why Vincent Kompany is right to take reported stance on potential Burnley exit amid Belgium links

Burnley are “almost expecting” Belgium to make an approach for manager Vincent Kompany following the resignation of Roberto Martinez, according to yesterday’s report from Alan Nixon.

Kompany’s home nation failed to make it out of the group stages despite having the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Youri Tielemans at their disposal, with their exit seen as a shock by many.

As a former Belgium international, Burnley’s boss is an obvious candidate for the top job having done well at Turf Moor following his time in the Belgian top tier with Anderlecht.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Burnley FC players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Jimmy McIlroy Yes No

Already building a name for himself in management, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see him offered the chance to be Martinez’s successor, with England manager Gareth Southgate’s lack of domestic experience showing that this could end up being a possibility.

Many would see the former Manchester City centre-back as being too inexperienced considering his age, with the ex-defender only turning 37 next April despite his recent success in Lancashire.

And regardless of his age, a potential move away from Turf Moor seems unlikely at this stage with Kompany believed to be fully committed to the club that gave him the chance to take on his first managerial role in English football.

This seems to be the right stance to take – because the former defender only retired a couple of years ago and it would almost feel like a second retirement for him if he decided to take on the Belgium role because of the national side’s lack of games.

Management has given him a new lease of life with the Clarets usually playing every week, sometimes twice per week. And as a young manager, it may be difficult for him to adjust to a role that isn’t as intense, especially for a man that has played in so many crucial games throughout his playing career.

The full-on nature of the domestic game probably persuaded him to enter the world of management – so to have that taken away from him would surely be crushing for Kompany who will be keen to thrive at the highest level every week again.

That winning feeling is something he experienced nearly on a weekly basis at City, something he wouldn’t have if he decided to switch from a domestic role to an international one.

Looking at his current team as well, there are some promising players to work with already even without considering the funds he may have in January.

The chance to work with the likes of Anass Zaroury and Manuel Benson doesn’t come around for many managers – and the most exciting thing is the fact they will only get better.

Arguably, the ingredients are already there for the Lancashire side to go on and secure Premier League football at the first time of asking and it would only boost his chances of getting the Belgium job in the future if he has a promotion on his CV, as well as top-tier experience.

If he focuses on trying to get the Belgium job now, it may derail his time at Turf Moor and that’s the last thing he needs considering how well things are going at the moment.

Instead, he should be looking ahead at the January window because a couple of additions could be enough for his men to go on and secure the second-tier title quite comfortably.