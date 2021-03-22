Opinion: Why this Nottingham Forest transfer gamble has failed to pay off

“I said I wanted to play at the highest level possible. If that is the top of the Championship, then that is what it is” – those were the words of Lyle Taylor after his arrival at the City Ground during the summer as one of Nottingham Forest’s supposed marquee signings.

The former Charlton Athletic striker arrived under Sabri Lamouchi and was seen as the man who could help to share the goalscoring burden with Lewis Grabban at the City Ground following a fruitful two season spell in London which included a promotion and relegation along the way.

However any hopes and dreams that the experienced frontman may have had upon his arrival have duly faded as the current season has progressed, with the team as a collective falling way below expectations and Taylor’s involvement being limited to just 13 league starts.

In fact the ex-AFC Wimbledon marksmen has only found the net on just five occasions for the Reds across all competitions, underlining that something has gone wrong for the man who was adored by fans at both of his two most recent former clubs.

The departure of Lamouchi seemed to worsen the player’s chances of making his mark, with the Frenchman’s replacement, Chris Hughton, choosing to bring in the evergreen figure of Glenn Murray to bolster his side’s attacking options, thus seeing an already frustrated Taylor limited to minor cameos off the bench in more recent times.

Throughout his time in London, the 30-year-old showed his best form in a front two for both Charlton and Wimbledon and repaid the faith shown in him by first Neal Ardley and then Lee Bowyer by notching up 90 goals combined for the two capital based clubs as he was finally received the adulation that his talents deserved.

A player who sometimes needs to be shown love, Taylor has been cast out on the sidelines by Forest and at present it appears that there is little hope of a way back to redemption for the Montserrat frontman.

Once playing with confidence and sheer arrogance during his time with the Addicks, the striker is now a shadow of his former self and appears to be letting his big break slip away after finally earning the move he had been longing for since his days at Wimbledon.