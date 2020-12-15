Opinion: Why this Chelsea player could solve Sheffield Wednesday’s injury woes

Sheffield Wednesday are currently in the midst of an injury crisis at the back, with manager Tony Pulis now having to count the cost of yet another injury to one of his key defenders after Dominic Iorfa ruptured his Achilles tendon last weekend.

This comes as another blow for the former Stoke City boss, with the likes of Aden Flint and Julian Borner also having been sidelined by respective injuries in recent weeks, leaving the Owls boss with limited options to pluck for at the back.

Therefore the upcoming January transfer window could come as something of a saving grace for the Championship strugglers as they seek to address their rather alarming run of form.

Strengthening the backline must be viewed as something of a priority by Pulis after loosing Iorfa and for that reason the loan market could be his best port of call in order to find a deal that is financially viable for a club that has left a lot to be desired on that front in more recent times.

One player that could well solve their injury woes is Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori, with the versatile defender having found game time hard to come by under Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge this term.

A loan move away from the club in the new year has long been talked about by the media as a strong possibility for the 22-year-old, with the central defender having only made one league appearance for the Blues this season.

Of course Tomori possesses a sound level of Championship experience, having previously formed a key part of Lampard’s promotion tilt with Derby County a few years prior and in that sense would be no stranger to the high velocity nature of the second tier if he were to make the move to Hillsborough.

In addition to this, the one time England international also boasts crucial experience of playing in both a back four and a back three, a fact that could prove crucial to a move coming to fruition, with Pulis having shown a tendency to switch between a four and three man defence throughout his tenure so far.

In conclusion, a temporary move to the Owls for Tomori would help him to get back to playing regularly again in order to impress his parent club, whilst Pulis would be able to call upon a player of Premier League quality at a time in which the club are at their lowest ebb following a season to forget so far.