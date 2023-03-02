Opinion: Why the likes of Man Utd, Chelsea and Spurs should take an interest in Leeds links with Preston player

As the summer transfer window approaches, one player who it seems could be set for another quick change in clubs, is Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

The 25-year-old only joined the Championship club on a permanent deal from Newcastle United last summer, after past loan spells with the likes of Swansea City and Bournemouth.

But despite the fact he has immediately established himself as North End’s number one – starting every league game so far – and signed a three-year contract at Deepdale in the summer, he could soon be on the move again.

According to reports from The Sun, Preston are ready to cash in on the goalkeeper, who is apparently one of their highest earners, when the market opens again at the end of the season.

It is also claimed that Woodman is already attracting attention from elsewhere, with Premier League duo Leicester City and Leeds United, along with Scottish giants Rangers, all said to be monitoring the situation.

Given the fact that Leeds are one of the clubs who are being linked with the Preston man, you get the feeling this is also a transfer race that ought to attract the attention of some of the Premier League’s very top clubs, such as Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham.

In recent months, United, Chelsea and Spurs have all been credited with an interest in Leeds’ current first choice ‘keeper, Illan Meslier.

The 23-year-old Frenchman is a longer term option for those clubs than current options such as David De Gea, Edouard Meny and Hugo Lloris, and has already proven his quality in the Premier League with his performances for Leeds in the past few seasons.

As a result, the fact that the Elland Road club themselves are now seemingly looking at another goalkeeper such as Woodman, should catch the attention of that trio with regards to Meslier.

It could be argued that the fact Leeds are taking an interest in the Preston number one, suggests they are potentially planning for life without Meslier.

Given that interest there is in Woodman from elsewhere, you do imagine he would have to be certain he would be getting regular first-team football, to be convinced to make the move to Elland Road.

That does indiciate that Leeds may be bracing themselves to lose their current number one in Meslier, which may open the door for those other Premier League sides to swoop for him.

It seems therefore, that while the battle to take Woodman from Preston is not one they will be directly involved in, it is one transfer race that a number of the Premier League’s big name clubs, should be keeping an eye on.