Premier League side Crystal Palace are currently keeping tabs on Sunderland winger Jack Clarke ahead of the summer window, according to Sunday morning's Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur man endured a reasonably mixed loan spell at the Stadium of Light during the second half of the 2021/22 season - but Alex Neil took a chance on the player and signed him permanently last summer - and it's a decision that has paid dividends for the Wearside outfit.

Recording 10 goals and nine assists in 43 competitive appearances this season, he has managed to revive his career following such a poor spell in the English capital and could potentially be on his way back to the Premier League sooner rather than later.

However, he should be looking to stay at the Stadium of Light for now instead of pursuing a move to the Eagles. And here's why.

Playing time at Sunderland and Crystal Palace

Although Tony Mowbray does have wing options he can utilise if he wants to drop Clarke, the 22-year-old has been one of the first names on the teamsheet when available.

And considering the form he has been in this season, proving to be an excellent asset in the final third, it would be difficult to see him being left on the bench at any point.

Even if he does experience a loss in form, the Black Cats' boss may retain his faith in the ex-Leeds United player because he has shown that he can be a real game-changer in front of goal.

He isn't guaranteed to get that level of patience at Selhurst Park considering they still have the likes of Jordan Ayew and Michael Olise available if Wilfred Zaha leaves.

Opportunity to develop under Tony Mowbray?

You also have to look at his current manager - because the 59-year-old has been key in allowing young players to thrive in recent years.

Giving the likes of Tyrhs Dolan, John Buckley and others an opportunity to shine at former club Blackburn Rovers, he looks set to do similar at the Stadium of Light from now until the end of his tenure.

Considering his track record of developing these young players, you feel Clarke would benefit from spending a bit more time under the 59-year-old.

The winger may have enjoyed a successful 2022/23 campaign - but he needs to build on that if he wants to fulfil his potential and he should look to do that under Mowbray.

Disloyalty on Jack Clarke's CV?

Although he was well within his rights to leave Leeds for Tottenham considering the size of the latter, it may look disloyal if he pushes for a move to Palace this summer.

That's something that may be considered by other sides that take an interest in him in the future, so he probably needs to show a bit of loyalty if he wants to boost his chances of making moves later on in his career.

Former manager Neil's departure and the reaction to that goes to show just how much the Black Cats' supporters value loyalty - and his popularity will only increase if he rejects the chance to take the step up to the top tier.

The Black Cats seem to be a team on the rise anyway, so it wouldn't be a terrible outcome for the player if he remains on Wearside.