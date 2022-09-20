Opinion: Why Sunderland need to target key position with potential January transfer kitty

Tony Mowbray will be given funds to spend in the transfer market in January if he can keep Sunderland in the promotion mix, according to last weekend’s report from The Sun.

Judging from some of their performances this season, the Black Cats could potentially remain at the right end of the table regardless of whether they strengthen during the winter or not, though there may be one or two areas Mowbray may want to take a closer look.

The former Blackburn Rovers manager only arrived in the latter stages of Sunderland, after all, so he hasn’t had a real chance to put his stamp on the Wearside outfit with many of his own signings.

Currently, there’s one area that stands out as one that needs to be addressed, and that is the goalkeeping department despite the fact they have two senior options who are fit and available at this stage.

At Blackburn, Mowbray had Thomas Kaminski, Aynsley Pears and Antonis Stergiakis at his disposal last season – and you just feel he would appreciate having a third senior option to increase competition in this area and help to maximise performance levels with that.

Looking at the Black Cats’ stoppers individually, Anthony Patterson is a talented young player and someone Mowbray would probably be happy to give a chance to considering his trust in young players at Ewood Park.

However, the 22-year-old only became one of the first names on the teamsheet for his current side during the final few months of last term and this is why he needs someone who can actively compete for his spot and step up if his performance levels drop.

Considering his inexperience, this added support and competition can only be a good thing and this is where Alex Bass could come in.

However, Bass doesn’t have any experience of playing in the top two tiers of English football and this is one reason why another shot-stopper should be on Mowbray’s shopping list regardless of what happens between now and January.

An injury to one of the two could force Jacob Carney to step up – and though it would be a good experience for the ex-Manchester United man – he’s only 21 himself and would benefit from an extended loan spell away.

Bringing in another player in this department could give the Black Cats the confidence to sanction a loan move away for Carney.

But what type of keeper should they be looking to recruit? They need someone who is experienced, has played at a high level before and won’t create disharmony if he isn’t in the starting lineup every week.

Someone like Manchester City’s Scott Carson would be an excellent addition, but this move probably won’t happen with the former England international likely to be happy with life at the Etihad Stadium. There are other options the Black Cats could explore though.