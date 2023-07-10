Championship side Sunderland will not be offering Danny Batth a new deal when his contract comes to an end next summer, according to yesterday's Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The same report claims the reason why he won't be getting a new contract is because of his age, with the player turning 33 in November.

Considering the Black Cats are quite a young side, the central defender stands out as a very experienced figure and has been an important asset for Tony Mowbray's side since his arrival.

Making 42 appearances in all competitions last term, with 40 of those displays coming in the league, he managed to remain fit for much of the campaign but was unable to take part in the play-offs.

Although he was just one of a few central defenders who were missing, you could clearly tell that the 32-year-old was sorely missed, especially in the semi-final second leg against Luton Town.

He will be nearly 34 by the time his contract ends so you can understand why the Black Cats may decide to let him go next summer if he doesn't move to Blackburn Rovers during this transfer window.

But they may be making a mistake by taking their current stance for a couple of reasons.

Could Danny Batth's potential departure create a depth issue at Sunderland?

When Batth gets to his mid-thirties, he may not be too worried about playing every week and it's often good to have players like that.

Although healthy competition for a starting spot can help to drive up performance levels, younger players could become unhappy about the prospect of sitting on the bench for an extended period of time and that could create resentment in the dressing room.

That's the last thing Mowbray needs in his quest to guide the Black Cats to long-lasting success, so having Batth during the 2024/25 campaign and potentially beyond could be useful.

Having the 32-year-old as a squad player could give Mowbray the confidence that he can switch to playing three at the back and stick with that formation even if there are one or two injuries in the centre-back department.

Batth could potentially be replaced by another older player, but there's no point in doing that if he can stay fit because he is already accustomed to life at the Stadium of Light, giving him an advantage over any potential replacement.

Danny Batth's presence could be crucial for the development of younger Sunderland players

This can be split into two different segments.

Firstly, his presence as a body in the Black Cats' squad could give Mowbray the license to send younger centre-backs like Joe Anderson, Jenson Seelt and Nectarios Triantis the opportunity to go out on loan.

Loans away from the Stadium of Light could be crucial for their development if they fall out of favour, so it would make sense for Batth to stay put as an extra option if he can remain fit for the majority of the 2023/24 season.

And secondly, he could help someone like Anderson adapt to the challenges of the Premier League or Championship if the ex-Everton man goes out on loan during 2023/24 and returns for the following campaign.

You feel Batth could do something like that considering he's an experienced member of the dressing room who seems to have commanded the respect of his teammates.