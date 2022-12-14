Opinion: Why Sunday’s takeover story could be bad news for Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic are reportedly the subject of interest from a “leading football agency” who are keen to buy the Addicks, according to a report from Alan Nixon.

The same report reveals that this organisation are keen to showcase their players at The Valley if they can finalise a takeover, with the agency representing players from across the world.

It’s currently unclear whether they have talent on their books from just the UK and EU countries – but if they have players based in other continents – that could be a big plus for the Addicks who will want access to some hidden gems from across the globe.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Charlton Athletic players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 Has former Charlton man Chris Gunter ever played for a Yorkshire based team? Yes No

Post-Brexit rules have made it harder for some players to win a permit to play in the UK – and that’s why many other clubs are exploring other markets with Middlesbrough poaching Martin Payero from South America last year and Sunderland recruiting Costa Rica international Jewison Bennette in the summer.

However, you do fear for the Addicks slightly if this potential takeover deal happens because there’s a chance that this agency could prioritise their own clients rather than bringing in the right mix of players.

Of course it’s unfair to make that judgement before they have had a chance to put their stamp on the first team – but it’s still a possibility and that’s why Charlton supporters would need to be wary.

Superagents have had an influence on clubs before with Jorge Mendes previously having strong links to Wolverhampton Wanderers – and to an extent – he actually benefitted the Midlands side with the club remaining in the Premier League to this day.

But having the right mix of players rather than a group of individuals will be crucial for Charlton if they want to have any chance of getting back to the Championship in the next few years, especially when considering how strong League One is now with the likes of Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday building formidable squads.

Team spirit is incredibly important though – and that’s why their recruitment policy should be based on what positions actually need to be addressed and their personality, with Tony Mowbray using personality profiling at former club Blackburn Rovers to his advantage.

They can find out the behaviour and attributes of potential new signings via references from former teammates and managers – and you just feel the Addicks’ strategy won’t be as detailed if the football agency came in because the owners would have players at their fingertips. It’s not as if the Addicks’ scouts would need to search for talent.

In fairness, personality profiling and other key tests can be done on players that belong to the agency – but the owners will be extremely powerful and that may limit the power of scouts and the coaching staff in terms of choosing which players should come in.

Another potential red flag is the fact these potential new owners found second-tier clubs to be too expensive – and with that – you have to wonder how far the agency could take the third-tier outfit.

Charlton will surely want to get themselves back to the Premier League at some point considering they spent time at the highest level earlier on this century – and it’s currently unclear whether these possible buyers could take them there.

Some supporters may want to see the back of Thomas Sandgaard considering the club’s lack of progress in recent years – but you have to wonder whether the next owners will be better if the football agency come in.

Sandgaard is reportedly making losses though and that’s why a new investor would be ideal for the third-tier side. After their time under Roland Duchatelet though, the fanbase will want to see the right people come in.