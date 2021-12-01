Opinion: Why Stoke City should consider swoop for League One midfielder in January

Stoke are no doubt desperate to climb back into the Premier League and they are going the right way about it so far this season.

Michael O’Neill has managed to get the side right up near the play-off places and they are certainly among the leading contenders to ultimately land one come the end of the season.

However, the Potters have struggled with some injuries to key players and some dropped points along the way and with the January transfer window on the horizon, the manager should consider what he needs to do to strengthen his side for the second half of the campaign.

Quiz: 30 questions about Stoke City’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 Which club did Stoke sign Marko Arnautovic from? Werder Bremen Hoffenheim Leverkusen Augsburg

There will likely be signings and investment from the team and one player they should certainly consider having a look at is MK Dons attacking midfielder Scott Twine.

The player only joined the third tier outfit over the summer but has already made an instant impression at the club.

Having burst onto the scene at Swindon in League One as a 21-year-old, he then had to drop down to the fourth tier at Newport. He continued to shine though, managing 12 goal contributions in just 19 games, as the team climbed into the play-offs.

He has now been given another chance in the third tier at MK Dons and he has already grasped it with both hands. He’s already bettered his total from the last campaign with an astonishing nine goals and six assists in 19 games.

He’s helped fire the club into the play-off places a league higher now and the scope for his potential seems to be getting bigger and bigger. He’s become one of the most impressive and exciting players in the third tier and can control and win games by himself.

Stoke then would be well-served having a look at him and bringing him in if they can do a cheap deal for the player.

He’s likely to cost a pretty penny with his form at an all time high but as a League One player, he’s unlikely to break the bank in terms of a potential fee. It would likely take a seven-figure sum for his services but it would be something that isn’t out of the realms of possibility for the Potters to do.

With Nick Powell and others injured in the same area that Twine can fill, even if the former Man United man does find fitness in the New Year and return to his previous form, who is to say he won’t end up sidelined again? He’s had injury issues in the past and that is certainly possible.

If he does get sidelined, Twine would be perfect to step in. He’s never been tested in the Championship yet but based on how he has been able to adapt quickly to both League One and Two, it shows he is no stranger to taking on – and performing – on a new stage and with a new challenge.

He’s also only 22-years-old. It means that he has the potential to, with gametime, get even better. Experience at a higher level would allow him to get even better than he already is and potentially become one of the most exciting players in the second tier.

If a cut-price deal is possible, whether MK Dons have only just signed him or not, Stoke should definitely explore the possibility. It may work out or it may not but it could be just the gamble the Potters need to take that could end up paying off and getting them back into the Premier League.