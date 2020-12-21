Opinion: Why soon-to-be available striker is the man to solve Sheffield Wednesday’s issues

Sheffield Wednesday picked up a crucial win against Coventry City over the weekend, which will have been a huge relief to boss Tony Pulis.

The win was his first as Owls boss, but the biggest positive was the team finally looked how he would’ve wanted. A clean sheet. A goal from a set-piece. A 1-0 win. It’s classic Pulis.

However, he will know this is only the start. Wednesday remain four points from safety, and they clearly need new additions in January, with a striker the priority for the club. The new manager doesn’t seem set on Jordan Rhodes, so at least one number nine has to arrive at Hillsborough.

One man who would fit the bill is Glenn Murray. Currently on loan at Watford, the 37-year-old is way down the pecking order at Vicarage Road, and it has been reported that he will leave in the New Year before finding another club. Realistically, given the depth the Hornets have, the change in manager shouldn’t impact Murray’s future.

And, Hillsborough would be the perfect destination for both parties. Firstly, after a frustrating 18 months, Murray will just want to play football again, and the minutes will arrive in Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, he is the ideal addition for Pulis. Obviously, his record speaks for itself. Murray has scored at this level, and in the Premier League, over the years. His age is a worry but the ex-Crystal Palace man gets goals – which Wednesday need.

As well as that, he is the focal point that the Owls chief wants. There’s no getting away from the fact that Pulis favours a direct approach, so he needs a player who can hold the ball up, bring others into play and win free-kicks. Again, Murray provides that.

Finally, the challenge of keeping Wednesday in the Championship can be daunting. They are a huge club and it could be too much for certain players. But, it shouldn’t faze Murray, and his experience could be an important factor in the dressing room as the pressure builds in the coming months.

Ultimately, Pulis and Sheffield Wednesday need to act swiftly when the January transfer window opens and bringing Murray to the club could turn out to be excellent business.