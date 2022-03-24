Opinion: Why Sheffield Wednesday should consider fresh approach for Arsenal man next season

Sheffield Wednesday have finally begun to string some results together and look solid, with the Owls now trying to sneak into the play-offs.

Considering their games in hand, their fate is now in their own hands and there is every chance they could end up climbing back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

There have been plenty of players who have helped them along the way and some new faces like Jordan Storey who have excelled at Hillsborough and really helped them kick on in this second half of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Barry Bannan? Everton Aston Villa Wolves Southampton

One player who perhaps hasn’t had the desired impact since his move though is Tyreece John-Jules, who is currently at Wednesday on a loan deal from Arsenal.

After a loan spell with Blackpool earlier on this campaign, he joined the Owls in January but has only made one appearance for them so far.

Even that appearance only resulted in an 18 minute cameo against Ipswich and the Gunners would no doubt have liked to see more from their young talent at Hillsborough.

Granted, the striker has suffered with an injury that has not allowed him to feature any more than he would like.

However, even though the attacker has barely featured though, it might be worth keeping him on in a second loan stint next season and letting him feature more.

Hear me out – Sheffield Wednesday fans now might be thinking that there is no way they should use any income on bringing a 21-year-old back to the club considering he has barely featured this year. John-Jules though can do the business given the chance and he might get ample opportunity to do so next year.

If Wednesday end up in the Championship, then the striker has experience from his time at Blackpool and could prove to be a valuable option, even if it is purely as a more regularly used backup. They likely wouldn’t want to rely entirely upon a player who has yet to score in the second tier if they were promoted but he could certainly develop into a solid option.

If John-Jules ends up playing for them in League One, then it could be even better for the club. He has already bagged six goals and three assists in 19.6 lots of 90 minutes in the league during a previous stint at Doncaster and could arguably get more if he was on the field more with the Owls this season.

Add in the fact that Callum Paterson, Saido Berahino and Florian Kamberi all have contracts that run out in the summer and it would leave very little striking options if all three of those players decide to go/stay elsewhere.

John-Jules then might have only made one appearance on this current loan spell but there is more to come from the Arsenal youngster judging from his academy showings and previous stints – and Wednesday should want to be the beneficiaries of that next season.