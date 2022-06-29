Opinion: Why Sheffield United’s board may need to make transfer intervention after recent Heckingbottom comments

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has refused to talk about potential replacements for Sander Berge because he desperately wants to keep his key man at the club, speaking to The Star.

The 44-year-old and his coaching staff were previously reported to be keen on persuading the Norwegian to stay put at Bramall Lane despite their failure to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

It could certainly be argued that retaining the midfielder could be a game-changer in terms of challenging for promotion once again next season, with the 24-year-old clearly possessing real class with his ability to dictate games.

Literally 99% of Sheffield United supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Blades quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 Who is the current Sheffield United manager? Chris Wilder Chris Hughton Paul Heckingbottom Neil Warnock

Financially, winning a place in the top flight would be extremely positive with TV deals, better sponsorship agreements and other sources of income, so retaining their key man isn’t a terrible idea.

However, he has just two years left on his contract at Bramall Lane and this is why this upcoming window would be the perfect time to cash in on him, even if he spent a period of the 2021/22 campaign out injured.

This will reduce his price tag and some would argue this is a reason why they should wait until next summer to let him go – because he could excel in the next 12 months and raise his valuation once more.

But they need to look at the situation West Bromwich Albion faced with Sam Johnstone, with the England international impressing in the top flight during the 2020/21 campaign but only being the subject of one derisory bid in the summer.

The key reason for these lack of offers had to be at least partly down to his contract situation, with clubs knowing they could potentially land him on a free transfer this year if they remained patient.

A year on from the dilemma Albion faced last summer, they failed to win promotion and are now set to lose one of their prized assets on a free transfer to Crystal Palace.

This is a painful lesson for Steve Bruce’s side and there’s a real chance United may not attract offers next summer even if Berge excels either, so the Blades should be open to sizeable eight-figure offers for his services.

Spending £22m in 2020, they risk losing him for much less or nothing if they fail to cash in on him during this window so if an offer of £15m or more does arrive, this needs to be taken into consideration.

These funds could go a long way in helping the South Yorkshire outfit to bring in a replacement for the Norwegian and improve themselves in other areas of the pitch with their goalkeeping area, central defence and midfield all needing additions, with another forward also arguably required.

Heckingbottom seems intent on keeping him though, so an intervention from the board may be needed if a suitable bid is received. It currently remains to be seen whether that will happen though with interest in his services drying up recently.