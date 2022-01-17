Opinion: Why Sheffield United summer backing for Heckingbottom is a must in this position after £30m sale

There has been a considerable amount of transfer movement in Sheffield United’s goalkeeping department in the past window or two – and it’s an issue that the Blades are rightly addressing.

With Michael Verrips leaving the club for Fortuna Sittard on a loan deal last week, England international Aaron Ramsdale departing for Arsenal in the summer in a £30m deal and Simon Moore also leaving during the same window, they look light in options all of a sudden considering Robin Olsen has agreed terms with Aston Villa to join Steven Gerrard’s men on a loan deal.

It remains to be seen whether United willingly take the option of ending his loan early, but they are likely to be paying a chunk of his AS Roma wages and with the Swedish international sitting on the bench, it’s more likely than not that he will be departing for the West Midlands to challenge Emiliano Martinez for a starting spot.

Quiz: Can you name which club Sheffield United signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Harry Maguire? Burnley Bournemouth Brighton & Hove Albion Barnsley

Thankfully, Wes Foderingham has been a safe pair of hands since coming in for Olsen in November and looks set to retain the number one spot, but with Jake Eastwood the only other obvious alternative to the ex-Rangers man if the Villa-linked man leaves, there is a real need to solve this issue along with the lack of depth in central defence.

33-year-old Frank Fielding is seemingly on the verge of arriving at Bramall Lane as an experienced head and competition for Foderingham. And for now, that’s probably a sensible short-term move with the Blades uncertain as to which division they will be in next season.

Not only does Fielding have a wealth of experience in the second tier – but he can use that to help some of the younger shot-stoppers at that club and that can only benefit them in the long term.

Nonetheless, his stay will probably be a short-term one with the club’s hierarchy potentially reassessing their goalkeeping department in the summer.

What calibre of goalkeeper will come in to replace Fielding will depend on which tier they are in – but regardless of where they end up at the end of the campaign – they should invest heavily in a goalkeeper that will actively compete with Foderingham for his starting spot every week.

That’s the least fans and Heckingbottom deserve with the Blades cashing in on one of their most prized assets in Ramsdale and adopting a conservative spending policy in the summer.

The importance of the goalkeeping position also cannot be understated and with two top-quality options to choose from – the South Yorkshire outfit can perhaps afford to promote a younger goalkeeper to third spot.

This will provide other academy players with the knowledge that if they perform up to standard, they will get the opportunity to shine with the first team and that can only be a good message for the future, benefitting the club in the long run.

It’s paramount they remain financially responsible – so they will need to set a limit on how much they spend on a competitor for Foderingham – but Ramsdale’s sale does give them leeway and the board should be making a statement of intent in 2022 after sticking to loan deals and free agents last summer.