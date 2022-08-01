Opinion: Why Sheffield United should push hard to secure loan agreement for Man City player amid link

Sheffield United are one of several sides interested in striking a deal to take Manchester City midfielder James McAtee away from the Etihad Stadium, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

With the 19-year-old seeming to be a highly-rated figure in the Premier League side’s youth system, even managing to make six senior appearances last term, any deal would probably be a temporary one at this stage.

And this would suit the Blades who probably wouldn’t be able to fork out the amount needed to lure him to Bramall Lane permanently, though a loan deal could potentially be an option considering someone of Morgan Gibbs-White’s quality joined the South Yorkshire side last term.

They will need to pull off another masterstroke in the transfer market if they want to adequately fill the void the Wolves man created with his departure, with Reda Khadra potentially one man that could help in that department.

However, Khadra only recorded four goals and three assists in the second-tier last season, not exactly a record that will help to fully replace Gibbs-White and this is one reason why the addition of McAtee may pay dividends.

The latter registered 18 goals and seven assists in 23 Premier League 2 displays during the 2021/22 campaign, standing out as a top performer amongst some of the most highly-rated youngsters in the country.

With these statistics, it’s no wonder he’s been the subject of interest from elsewhere, but the Blades need to be persistent in their quest to recruit the teenager because it could help to provide some much-needed firepower in the final third for Paul Heckingbottom’s men.

Billy Sharp isn’t guaranteed to remain fit throughout the season, Daniel Jebbison is only young, Rhian Brewster endured a poor start to his time at Bramall Lane and Oli McBurnie has failed to produce in front of goal for some time, making this extra attacking threat nothing short of vital if they aren’t going to recruit another striker.

His arrival could also be important for their midfield, with his arrival potentially enabling Sander Berge to drop back into a deeper midfield role for the long term and that could be vital if a move away is sanctioned for Ismaila Coulibaly.

McAtee may be able to drop into a deeper midfield position himself – but he should be given the freedom to roam and operate in an advanced role – giving him the best chance of being a force going forward without the shackles of important defensive responsibilities.

The likes of the Man City player, Khadra, Berge, Iliman Ndiaye and Ben Osborn could all be useful attacking assets from midfield – and the former could be a real game-changer if his consistently impressive record in recent years is anything to go by.