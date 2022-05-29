Opinion: Why Sheffield United should not be putting defender at the top of their transfer targets list

Sheffield United are still keeping tabs on centre-back Filip Uremovic despite seeing him depart Bramall Lane, according to this week’s report from The Star.

The 25-year-old first arrived in South Yorkshire in the latter stages of March, with FIFA enabling foreign players to move away from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine and Uremovic was one player that decided to temporarily suspend his contract at Rubin Kazan.

With the governing body yet to issue a fresh update on their next steps though with the war still ongoing, Uremovic faces an uncertain future and there’s even the possibility that he will remain with Kazan beyond this summer.

Quiz: The big Sheffield United striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Blades fan

1 of 25 How many years has Billy Sharp been with Sheffield United? 5 6 7 8

However, they have been relegated from the Russian top tier and with that, Leonid Slutsky’s side may decide it’s the right time to cash in on the Croatian who isn’t likely to be on a modest salary at the Ak Bars Arena.

If they are able to sell him, it remains to be seen whether the Blades’ hierarchy will fork out the money needed to lure him to Bramall Lane on a permanent basis, something that may not be the case considering their limited amount of spending since their return to the Championship.

In fact, the only player they spent a transfer fee on in the past two windows is Adam Davies, who arrived for a reported £250,000.

The potential sale of Sander Berge in the coming months may give them the funds needed to recruit the centre-back – but United’s coaching staff are keen to keep hold of the Norwegian and they aren’t under pressure to sell him either with two years left on his contract.

If they don’t sell him though, something that’s possible considering he’s likely to be the subject of less intense interest this summer compared to last year, that could limit their budget.

FIFA could potentially provide them with a lifeline if they allow non-Russian players to suspend their contracts again – because Uremovic managed to agree personal terms with the Blades before so there’s no reason why he can’t come to an agreement once more.

But this potential course of action hasn’t been sanctioned and this uncertainty could continue for a while with the governing body still having time to decide their next move. The summer window doesn’t open until next month, after all.

All of this uncertainty means the Croatian shouldn’t be at the top of their target list, even though he already became accustomed to his surroundings in South Yorkshire and wouldn’t take too long to settle back in if he did make this move permanent.

There would be justification for listing him as one of the Blades’ priorities if he had made a huge impact at United – but he only made three appearances and spent much of his short spell in England as an unused substitute.

And when there are other centre-backs available for free in the short term, including Blackburn Rovers’ Darragh Lenihan, they should be looking to take their attention away from Uremovic at this stage.