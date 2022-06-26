Opinion: Why Sheffield United should look elsewhere after Premier League loan link

Sheffield United are one of a number of teams that have shown an interest in Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the 22/23 Championship season.

The young Toffees ace is set to be sent out on loan for the 22/23 campaign as Frank Lampard looks to get some much needed experience and game time into the teenager according to the Daily Mail.

This had made a number of clubs stand up and make their interest known as they look to convince the youngster to join their respective clubs.

With Sheffield United needing to bolster their backline after the departure of Filip Uremovic and both Charlie Goode and Ben Davies returning to their parent clubs after their loan spells, it’s a position that will need strengthening with just John Egan, Chris Basham, Jack Robinson and Jack O’Connell at their disposal.

It will be vital for Paul Heckingbottom to strengthen for the upcoming season after the Blades fell short in the playoffs, losing out to Nottingham Forest on penalties.

With the link to Branthwaite though, it would be expected that Sheffield United could find more value elsewhere. At 19, Branthwaite is still learning and throwing him into a team that will be under pressure to push for promotion may not be the best environment for a youngster, nor the best option for the team.

That being said, the 19-year-old does come with a huge amount of pedigree having previously impressed on loan at Blackburn in the 20/21 season.

The youngster has so far failed to fully break into Everton’s first team, something that is expected with the Premier League being a huge jump for any player.

However, putting him into a similar high pressure environment may not yield the same output needed from the youngster. He has shown naivety in games at times, his high kick on Dael Fry when on loan at Blackburn, as well as his sending off for Everton against Brentford last season both spring to mind.

Importantly, using a loan spot on a squad player in the side isn’t the best use of the system that has benefitted Sheffield United hugely in their last few Championship campaigns.

Attacking areas still need strengthening and with the impact of Morgan Gibbs-White last season, this should be the focus, especially in the loan market due to the high cost of players needing to make an immediate impact.