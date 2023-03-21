As we head into the international break ahead of the Championship run-in, Burnley sit top of the division, followed by Sheffield United.

Indeed, both sides know that their fate is in their own hands heading into the final matches of the season.

Burnley's promotion and title win looks inevitable, it has to be said, with the Clarets currently 13 points clear of the Blades in second, and 16 clear of Middlesbrough in third.

Sheffield United's top-flight promotion is looking less certain, with just a three point gap over Middlesbrough at present.

The Blades, though, do have a game in hand over their promotion rivals, which could put them six clear and well in the driving seat for that second spot.

Regardless of what happens at Sheffield United on the pitch, it appears that their planning for the summer in terms of transfers is already well underway.

Earlier this month, for example, the Blades were linked with a move for young Motherwell defender Max Johnston.

As per the Daily Record, Sheffield United have been watching the 18-year-old of late and are keeping close tabs on his progress ahead of the summer.

In recent days, though, as well as facing competiton from Luton which was reported at the time of the initial news, it now appears that the league leaders have joined the race for the in-demand youngster's signature.

The Daily Record are those reporting the news once again, with the Clarets said to be ready to make their move for the Motherwell man.

It has been said it will take a significant six-figure sum to prise Johnston away from Fir Park this summer, but, that should not be a problem for either club.

That will leave Johnston with a decision to make on who to decide, if indeed he departs. However, I would argue that Sheffield United do hold a big advatnage over Burnley when it comes to this deal.

That advantage is that there looks to be a clear pathway in the long-term for Johnston to star at Bramall Lane, whereas I'm not sure you can say the same at Burnley.

Sheffield United, for example, currently have George Baldock and Jayden Bogle on their books, but, they both may not be around for too much longer.

Baldock recently turned 30 and his current deal is due to expire next summer, for example, and although Bogle is much younger, he hasn't featured much this campaign and also finds himself in the same contract situation as his right-back colleague.

That means that Johnston could be viewed as Baldock's successor moving forwards.

At Burnley, however, having signed Vitinho last summer, the Clarets have the Brazilian, along with first choice Connor Roberts.

Their futures seem much more long-term at Turf Moor than the Sheffield United duo's do at Bramall Lane, though.

Roberts is just 27 and contracted until 2025, for example, meanwhile, Vitinho is even younger at 23, and tied down until the summer of 2026.

Neither look like their Burnley careers are going to be over anytime soon, potentially leaving Johnston with no clear pathway to the first XI should he join the Clarets.

For that reason, and the fact his long-term prospects look much better at Bramall Lane, Sheffield United surely hold the advantage over Burnley when it comes to his signature this summer.