Opinion: Why Sheffield United should accept bid for 25-year-old this summer

Sheffield United defender Max Lowe has been on loan at Nottingham Forest this season.

Former manager Slavisa Jokanovic sent the 25-year-old out on loan at the start of the season and he has been an important part of the side at the City Ground making 23 appearances in all competitions and scoring a goal.

Despite being injured since March, Lowe was brought on during Forest’s play-off final at the weekend and he was fully immersed in the celebrations as the Reds secured promotion to the top flight.

With the season now over and the summer upon us, Paul Heckingbottom now has to make the choice of what to do regarding the defender’s future and whether or not to keep him at the club.

Lowe himself has spoken out about his desire to extend his stay with the Reds next season crediting the staff at the club for making him feel wanted and helping him enjoy his football.

However Stephen Bettis, CEO of Sheffield United, has told Heckingbottom he is under no pressure to sell the player that he didn’t send out on loan in the first place.

Nevertheless, it does seem like selling him on could be a good move from the Blades this season.

United are not short of options in the left wing-back position with Enda Stevens and Rhys Norrington-Davies available to use. Furthermore, Ben Osborn is also capable of filling in that position.

Heckingbottom has already spoken about his desire to have two players per position in his side suggesting either Stevens, Norrington-Davies or Lowe are surplus to requirements.

Whilst Lowe is regarded as one of the best in his positions in the league, if United were to sell him now they could likely get a decent fee for the player as it’s already been hinted that Forest put a bid in for the player back in January.

Furthermore, with the Reds’ promotion confirmed too they will have more money to spend and money from this sale could be reinvested in Heckingbottom’s side as they look to try and secure promotion next season.

Although it could be argued that the Blades don’t need to rush on this one since Lowe has time on his contract still at the club, you do worry that if he didn’t go now then Forest would just replace him or wouldn’t want him back in the future whereas a departure now would secure a fee.

It’s a decision that could come down to how much Forest are willing to offer for the player and whether the Blades see this as fair but considering the player would like to be at the City Ground next season, it feels like selling him now could be the best decision for all parties as well as financially good for United.