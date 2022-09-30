Opinion: Why Rotherham United’s move for League One manager makes plenty of sense

Rotherham United have been cast into a sea of uncertainty, with Paul Warne leaving his role as manager to take up the same position with Derby County.

It surprised many considering the fact that the boss had been with the Millers for so long but also that he had opted to drop down a division to accept the job at a time when Rotherham were flying in the Championship.

Either way, the club now have to deal with life without Warne and that has led to a few new names being linked with the vacant position.

Now, one other name has emerged as a real contender for the position and that is Matt Taylor, who is currently in charge at Exeter. Taylor is one of the names on the shortlist according to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph and it means there could be an approach made to take him to the second tier.

If Rotherham did decide that Taylor was the man for the job, then you wouldn’t blame them because the move makes a lot of sense.

For starters, Rotherham will no doubt want a man in the same mould of Warne – that can build a team, even on a modest budget, turn them into contenders on a regular basis and ultimately have them progress up the divisions. Taylor has done exactly that with Exeter, so they know they would be in safe hands with him.

Exeter, like the Millers, are not blessed with an unlimited pot of gold. They also don’t always have talent throughout their squad. Taylor though has turned them into a winning team, a side that continually gets the job done and works together to achieve goals that had long seemed impossible. He’s been given 230 games in charge of the club and in that time he has led them from the middle of League Two and into the third tier – and they’re continuing to shine and progress. He’s won over 100 of those games.

Taylor, if trusted and given time and patience, has proven his mettle as the kind of manager that can take a team and slowly change the culture, build a squad and create something really special. Rotherham want to stay in the Championship or at the very least be at the top end of League One still.

Taylor, who is also a young boss with plenty of potential still, might just provide them with that.