Opinion: Why Ron Gourlay must intervene to tie West Brom man down to a fresh agreement amid European interest

Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion are currently struggling to tie down forward Reyes Cleary down to a new contract at The Hawthorns, as per a report from The Athletic.

The 17-year-old has been the subject of interest from sides across Europe in recent months including the likes of Arsenal and Bayern Munich, no real surprise considering he has recorded 22 goals in 24 games for the Under-23s this term.

This is an astonishing achievement and one that has certainly turned heads with the youngster thriving in England’s best youth league, with his progress earning him his senior debut this season against Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup.

It could even be argued that he has been unlucky not to have received more game time considering how poor the Baggies have been going forward at times this term, though that can partly be blamed on Valerien Ismael’s style of play because it was clearly unable to get the best out of his former players.

Nonetheless, one youngster in Taylor Gardner-Hickman has stepped up to the plate well this term and provided that injection of energy needed to give Albion’s supporters something to shout about, something that has been much-needed in a dreary campaign in the West Midlands.

Some would argue a rebuild is needed to shake things up at the club after such an underwhelming season – and if this does happen – you would have to say the likes of Gardner-Hickman and Cleary will have a big role to play in that as a central part of the club’s plans.

Developing their academy talent and providing them with a clear path to the first team has to be a central part of their identity, something that will help them to retain their best talent after seeing the likes of Tim Iroegbunam and Lino Sousa leave the club in recent times.

This was a considerable blow and they cannot afford to haemorrhage any more of their exciting youngsters if they want to assert themselves as a real force in English football again and be able to remain within financial fair play rules by selling these assets at the right time.

Investing in unsuccessful signings without giving youngsters a real chance to shine was a symbol of Gourlay’s premiership at former club Reading, with the likes of Rob Dickie and Jake Cooper leaving for modest fees and then going on to greater things, something the now-Albion CEO oversaw in Berkshire.

In fairness to him, the latter’s departure was probably due to the fact he didn’t fit Jaap Stam’s system at the time – but there are other examples of times when he didn’t have the youth system in his thoughts – when he saw Paul Clement bring in Sam Walker instead of promoting Luke Southwood.

The result of that? Southwood only has a limited amount of Championship experience under his belt at 24 and hasn’t fulfilled his potential yet despite appearing for Northern Ireland during the international break.

For West Brom’s sake, you hope Gourlay has learnt from his previous mistakes and focuses on a forward-thinking strategy with the academy at the forefront of his mind.

His comments are promising, but action is more meaningful than words and this is why he needs to work tirelessly to tie Cleary down to fresh terms, both by offering him a generous financial package and by selling a vision that provides the 17-year-old with a pathway to thrive in the senior squad.