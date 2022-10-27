Opinion: Why Reading FC should consider transfer approach for Shrewsbury Town player next summer

Reading have watched Shrewsbury Town midfielder Tom Bayliss in action this season, according to yesterday’s exclusive report from Football League World.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable rise with three goals and three assists in 15 league appearances since securing his move from Preston North End, where he was seemingly surplus to requirements.

In his twenties and failing to represent England at a youth international level for a few years, it looked as though his career had stalled, but just a few months have changed his situation with the Royals not the only club that have watched him in action recently.

FLW also believes Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool and Middlesbrough have kept a close eye on him – and the midfielder may be tempted by a move back up north following his three-year spell at Deepdale.

Another potential advantage the trio may have is the fact they aren’t under an embargo like the Royals are – restrictions that will ensure the Berkshire outfit are unable to recruit him until next summer with the club being restricted to free agents and loanees for the remainder of the season.

But Paul Ince’s side should definitely be looking at striking a deal for the 23-year-old if he’s still available next summer and can retain his early-season form throughout this campaign.

Considering the number of loanees and players out of contract next summer, Ince and Head of Football Operations Mark Bowen face another rebuild at the Select Car Leasing Stadium during the next pre-season period.

But right now, they have a decent number of options in most other positions and this has highlighted their arguable lack of depth in the advanced midfield department when they operate with the 3-4-1-2 system.

Tom Ince is currently the indisputable first-choice option in this area as the Berkshire side’s player of the season thus far, recording three goals and three assists in 16 league appearances.

Ovie Ejaria can also operate in this position along with Jeff Hendrick, but the former’s inconsistency can be frustrating at times and the latter is set to return to Newcastle United at the end of the season.

Mamadi Camara could potentially make the step up to the first team next term considering he’s now a senior international with Guinea-Bissau – but he may benefit from a loan instead to get as much senior game time under his belt as possible during 2023/24.

If the teenager is sent out on loan, someone else simply has to come in to replace him and Bayliss could be the man to do it with six goalscoring contributions in the third tier this season.

If he can continue at the same rate, he will have around 15 and that is a total that’s arguably worthy of a move up to the second tier.

Some would be concerned about the fact he’s operating in the league below – but the Royals have benefitted from signing players from lower divisions in the past and Tyrese Fornah was at Shrewsbury last season.

Considering how well the Nottingham Forest loanee has done in Berkshire so far this season – many Reading supporters would welcome Bayliss with open arms next summer if a move does materialise.