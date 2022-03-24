Opinion: Why Reading FC should be looking to secure fresh agreement with 31-year-old in the summer

Championship side Reading have had four different goalkeepers between the sticks this season, symbolic of the turmoil that has surrounded the club in recent months.

Although the Royals had a settled goalkeeping department at the start of the season with Rafael Cabral looking to bounce back from a mixed 2020/21 campaign and Luke Southwood able to step in as he remained with the first-team squad once again, the former struggled once again at times during the early stages of this term.

And with the Brazilian injuring himself shortly after the international break, Southwood stepped in admirably, becoming commanding and proving to be an even better option than the man that was ahead of him in the pecking order.

However, a series of howlers in recent months with the academy graduate clearly low on confidence persuaded the club to enter the market for a new shot-stopper, with Karl Hein coming in and proving to be reasonably confident before suffering a freak injury at home last month.

This ended the Estonian’s season prematurely – and the Berkshire outfit moved quickly to recruit Orjan Nyland – who has been a real asset in his opening two games for the club.

The second-tier side’s supporters have seen two sides of the Norwegian in these matches, distributing the ball well on his debut against AFC Bournemouth before pulling off two magnificent stops against Blackburn at the weekend.

What the Berkshire side desperately need in their current situation, and need in general, is a safe and experienced pair of hands.

Many fans would like to see the Royals gamble on three academy graduates in Southwood, Jokull Andresson and Coniah Boyce-Clarke, all of whom are talented.

But with relegation a real threat this season and potentially next season if the rebuild doesn’t go to plan, having a reliable keeper in place is nothing short of crucial.

It may be too early to judge Nyland yet – but he seems to be a good communicator and someone the defence can trust – an imperative asset to have considering Paul Ince’s men have the second-worst defensive record in the division this season.

And looking ahead to the summer, they will be restricted in who they can recruit with an EFL business plan to abide by, so they will either need to keep Nyland on if they can or look elsewhere.

Considering he’s a goalkeeper, their current first-choice man between the sticks could be a valuable player to have at the Select Car Leasing Stadium for at least the next couple of years.

And with the 31-year-old already in the building and settled, especially important because of the rebuild they are likely to undertake during the next transfer window, he should be one of the first players to be offered fresh terms at the club if he continues to play well.

Scott Dann is another player who could be vital next season after signing a new deal – but his Norwegian teammate won’t be there alongside him if he doesn’t put pen to paper on a new deal.

This would be a real sucker blow if he continues to perform admirably, so they should be keeping the goalkeeper in their thoughts as the summer approaches.

Remaining in the Championship could be a crucial factor in retaining him though.