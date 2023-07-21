Highlights Reading are closing in on signing Charlie Savage, a midfielder from Manchester United. Other clubs interested include Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City.

The Royals, despite their financial struggles, are aiming for a permanent agreement with Savage and offer him playing time in League One, potentially making him a key player in the team.

Despite off-field problems this summer, the Select Car Leasing Stadium may be a good destination for Savage.

Reading are closing in on a deal to sign Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage, according to Sky Sports News.

Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City are two other sides believed to be interested in securing a move for the 20-year-old, who may want to take a step up to the second tier after spending the second half of last season on loan at Forest Green Rovers.

He doesn't have a full season of senior experience under his belt though and will have plenty to prove in his quest to nail down a starting spot somewhere in the EFL.

A first-team breakthrough at Old Trafford looks unlikely at this stage, so Savage should be open to both a loan move and a permanent switch away from the Red Devils as he looks to forge a successful career for himself.

Do Reading want a permanent or loan move for Charlie Savage?

The Royals are aiming to strike a permanent agreement for the midfielder.

That comes as a surprise considering the Berkshire side were unable to pay fees as of earlier this week, although they are currently working with the EFL to see whether they could potentially get that restriction lifted.

The Berkshire side have been unable to pay fees for several windows now and it was previously hoped that run would come to an end this summer, with an agreed budget instead of a business plan being put into place.

But their failure to pay loan players and HMRC on time may have caused complications.

This may not matter for the Savage deal though - because they could potentially be getting him for free considering a big sell-on clause is included in the agreement.

Why should Charlie Savage secure a move to Reading?

There are a couple of reasons why the Select Car Leasing Stadium may not be the most attractive destination at the moment.

Firstly, the Royals are now in League One following their relegation from the second tier at the end of last term - and they also failed to pay their players on time and in full on three occasions last season.

However, considering the fact the Berkshire outfit have very few midfield options at their disposal at this stage, Savage may have the opportunity to be one of the first names on the teamsheet when the season starts.

Ruben Selles' side have other areas to address before the start of the season as well, so they may not have the time to fully address their midfield department until after the season starts.

That could be advantageous for the Man United midfielder who would have the opportunity to impress Selles both in training and during a match situation before new additions come in.

Playing time has to be at the top of Savage's priority list - and he's probably more likely to win more first-team minutes with a third-tier team rather than a second-tier club - not just because he would be in a lower division but also because he would have the opportunity to play in the EFL Trophy.

Sam Hutchinson could be a potential midfield option alongside Amadou Mbengue, but the former has a poor injury record and both may be required in defence at times.

At the SCL Stadium, he would probably have the opportunity to flourish and if he can thrive, a move to either the Premier League or the second tier may be possible considering the Royals may need to sell in the future in their quest to abide by the EFL's financial rules.