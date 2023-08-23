As the summer transfer window approaches its final few days, there are likely to be plenty of players heading out on loan from Premier League clubs.

A number of those will no doubt find themselves heading for the Football League, in the hope of experiencing the regular first-team match action needed to boost their development and further their careers.

One such player who could find themselves in such a position over the course of the coming week is AFC Bournemouth midfielder Gavin Kilkenny.

EFL transfer race for Kilkenny underway

According to reports from Football Insider, Championship side Birmingham City and League One outfit Reading FC, are both keen on signing Kilkenny for the coming campaign.

Given the fact that it is Birmingham that find themselves in the higher division, they may appear to be the more appealing destination for Kilkenny for the coming campaign.

However, given Kilkenny's ultimate priority were he to leave Bournemouth on loan has to be playing as much football as possible, there could also be an argument that a move to League One with Reading, would be better for the 23-year-old for this season.

Struggles in the Championship last season

It is worth noting that if Kilkenny does make a move to one of those clubs on loan this summer, it will not be the midfielder's first spell away from Bournemouth in the EFL.

Last summer saw the midfielder join Championship side Stoke City on a season-long loan from Bournemouth, a deal that ultimately failed to work out.

Kilkenny managed just three league appearances for the Potters, with only one of those coming from the start, before he was recalled prematurely from that spell in January.

The final day of the January transfer window saw Kilkenny head to League One, linking up with Charlton Athletic.

During his time at The Valley, the Ireland youth international made six starts in eight league games, playing almost five times as many minutes for the Addicks as he did for Stoke.

It could therefore be argued that a move to League One side such as Reading for this season, would allow Kilkenny to play at a level where he has a better chance of getting more of those all-important minutes.

A greater need for the Royals to strengthen

It could also be argued that the situations of both Birmingham and Reading would make a move to the Royals a more appealing one for Kilkenny.

As it stands, Birmingham have a long list of options that are already well established as options in the centre of the park, with the likes of Krystian Bielik, Juninho Bacuna, George Hall, Jordan James, Ivan Sunjic, Gary Gardner, and the exciting new addition of Koji Miyoshi.

That could make it difficult for Kilkenny to force his way into John Eustace's side, especially considering the Blues have started the season strongly, with seven points from three league games putting them fourth in the second tier.

By contrast, Reading do not have the same established options to fill that role in the centre of the park, with only two natural central midfielders over the age of 21 in their squad.

Combine that with the fact that the Royals may have to sell certain players to raise funds to cope with their ongoing financial issues, as well as the message new manager Ruben Selles has sent with his team selections already this season that he is not afraid to drop the big names from his starting lineup, and it does seem as though senior opportunities could be more forthcoming for Kilkenny at Reading, than Birmingham this season.

Given that has to be the priority for the midfielder as he considers his next move, you get the feeling that in this particular transfer battle, taking that extra step down the pyramid to League One with Reading, could be the best thing for Kilkenny to do.