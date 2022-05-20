Opinion: Why Reading are right to offer 22-year-old a new contract after previous Nottingham Forest bids

Championship side Reading have offered centre-back and former Nottingham Forest target Tom Holmes a new deal to remain at the Select Car Leasing Stadium beyond the end of the season, according to yesterday’s report from Berkshire Live.

The 22-year-old endured a tough season at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, making 32 league appearances during the 2021/22 campaign with the Royals recording the joint-worst defensive record in the division.

Many would argue a defensive clear out is needed because of this and some would even say Holmes is lucky to earn a new deal – but that is perhaps harsh considering that was only his second full season of senior football in Berkshire despite spending many years working his way up the second-tier outfit’s youth system.

Quiz: Can you name which club Reading FC sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Michael Olise? Brighton Crystal Palace Fulham West Ham

He also has plenty of time to improve and despite enduring some low moments during 2021/22, with last season’s player of the year Josh Laurent even performing poorly at times, he also showed flashes of brilliance.

With further experience in the second tier and some good coaching, you just feel the centre-back could easily take his game to the next level and if he does so, he will only generate more interest in his signature with league rivals Forest thought to have launched multiple bids for his services previously.

Under the right coach, there’s certainly space for him to grow further and if he can do that in Berkshire, you would certainly fancy the Royals to sell him on for a considerable fee in the future.

They will need to tie him down for the long term though if they are to generate a decent amount of money – and many would back Paul Ince’s side to get him to sign on the dotted line considering his ties to the local community.

Growing up as a Reading fan, taking to the pitch for his club must be nothing short of a dream for the defender and this is why he will be one of the favourites of those out of contract to remain in Berkshire.

And if he does, that could be a major financial boost to Ince’s side as mentioned – because they haven’t cashed in on assets at the right time in recent years – one of the reasons why they have breached the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules.

This is why short-term frustration regarding his defensive record can’t be used as a major factor in deciding whether to keep him or not – because the long-term benefits including this financial aspect could be huge.

Not only this, but several current first-teamers could leave on the expiration of their contracts this summer, so keeping a familiar face like Holmes can only help to retain stability.