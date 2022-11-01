Opinion: Why rarely-seen Middlesbrough player should look to push for a loan move in January

Middlesbrough striker Matthew Hoppe hasn’t had a huge chance to shine at the Riverside Stadium so far this season, something that perhaps comes as no surprise considering the other forward options they have at their disposal.

Nonetheless, it’s still disappointing for the 21-year-old who has already been capped at a senior international level for the United States and would have been hoping to feature a lot more often.

His fortunes could potentially change under new boss Michael Carrick – but he was an unused substitute against Preston North End and that will be frustrating for the striker considering the former Manchester United player decided to play two up top.

If Carrick decides to go with two up top for the long term, that should boost the American’s chances of getting some game time under his belt and the fact Josh Coburn is out on loan at Bristol Rovers means he isn’t even further back in the pecking order.

These factors, combined with the fact Carrick is a fresh set of eyes who may take a chance on him, should bode well for the 21-year-old.

But at this stage of his Boro career, he already needs to think about asking for a loan move away, because he won’t be able to fulfil his potential if he isn’t one of the first names on the teamsheet on Teesside.

Considering Chuba Akpom’s resurgence and the ability of Rodrigo Muniz though, with the likes of the experienced Duncan Watmore and talented Marcus Forss other options available when fit, you have to question how many appearances he will be able to make between now and the January transfer window, especially with the World Cup coming up.

This is a tournament he may miss out on due to his lack of game time – and if he does – that should give him the fuel to demand a loan move away or more game minutes at the Riverside.

His career will only stall without this time away – and he should have plenty of options on the table when the winter comes along considering he’s plied his trade in his home nation, Germany and Spain too.

Not only does it mean he should be open to a move abroad, potentially giving him more potential loan destinations to pick from, but he’s also been able to put himself in the shop window during his time in the three nations, more so in Germany considering his lack of appearances at Mallorca.

Of course he should be fighting tooth and nail for more minutes on Teesside between now and January – but he should also be preparing himself for a winter move because he has made just three Championship appearances this term and that isn’t great for his career.