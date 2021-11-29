Opinion: Why QPR should be chasing Stoke City target amid 19-year-old’s message

Queens Park Rangers have been solid at the back recently, conceding just three goals in their last five games going into tonight’s away tie at Derby County.

The likes of Rob Dickie, Yoann Barbet and Jimmy Dunne have all played their part in that, with the latter receiving heavy praise on social media for his part in their last game against Huddersfield Town and the former being the subject of interest from Premier League sides Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer.

Football League World understands West Ham United are another top-tier outfit currently keeping tabs on Dickie, reinforcing how much of an asset the centre-back is at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

But the R’s also have their goalkeeping department to thank for their impressive defensive record, with Seny Dieng establishing himself as a key part of the west London side’s spine since the beginning of last season and was even tipped to replace Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale at Sheffield United in the previous transfer window.

He may make the odd mistake, something that happens to all goalkeepers, but his performance levels recently have been superb and with the likes of Jordan Archer and Joe Walsh ready to come in, he has done brilliantly to recover well from Covid-19 and reclaim his starting spot as one of the first names on the teamsheet.

The competition in the goalkeeping department can’t be understated.

Making 45 Championship appearances during the 2017/18 season for Millwall, Archer could easily step up and play in the second tier every week if Dieng was to be absent for an extended period of time.

And the talent of Walsh also deserves to be mentioned, because manager Warburton prevented him from going out on loan due to how much the teenager impressed during pre-season, potentially providing the R’s with a ready-made replacement for Dieng if the Senegal international wanted to move on at any point.

In an interview with the club’s media team under a fortnight ago, the 19-year-old stressed the importance of winning as many minutes on the pitch as possible, though this game time is currently with the Under-23s.

This is something that needs to change, because Walsh is now at the stage where he can play at a senior level if he’s as good as manager Warburton believes he is.

There are likely to be teams in the third or fourth tier that are interested in bringing him in on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign – but negotiating a temporary deal may only be possible if there’s no recall clause in the shot-stopper’s agreement.

With a loan move for Dillon Barnes also potentially in the pipeline after failing to move in the summer – having already been out on temporary deals to Hibernian and Burton Albion during his time at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium – the second-tier side should be looking to beat league rivals Stoke City (via The Sun on Sunday) and recruit 33-year-old Frank Fielding.

He may not be the most glamorous signing, but they need an experienced and reliable shot-stopper who’s happy to remain on the fringes of the first team and Fielding would probably be satisfied with this role.

Walsh would benefit from Fielding’s experience if they trained together, but the former will be even better served going on out loan and this potential spell away from the English capital could be another step towards making the 19-year-old the perfect replacement for the talented Dieng.

Expect both to remain at the club though if they win promotion to the Premier League at the end of the campaign though, because both are extremely talented and could be in competition for the number one jersey in west London within the next year or two.