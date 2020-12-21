Opinion: Why QPR need to make a decision on Celtic target as critical January window awaits

Queens Park Rangers are without a win in seven games after they drew with Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.

In isolation, it’s an acceptable point on the road, however it means Mark Warburton’s men have only won four times in 20 Championship games this season. Clearly, that isn’t anywhere near good enough.

Whilst that has prompted some fans to understandably criticise the manager, Warburton is by no means the only issue the R’s have right now.

The January transfer window will provide a welcome opportunity to bring players in, as the squad is lacking quality in key areas. As well as that, the club have a big decision to make in terms of outgoings. And, the future of winger Bright Osayi-Samuel is something that needs to be addressed.

Out of contract in the summer, Scottish champions Celtic are monitoring the 22-year-old, and he realistically could be off.

Whilst he is by no means to blame for the R’s season, the fact QPR are in this position shows how they have been mismanaged off the pitch. Should they be playing an individual, every week, who may not want to stay at the club?

With the Londoners worryingly hovering above the relegation zone, it sends out the wrong message completely. They need a team that are totally committed, and they should have more long-term plans in place.

If Osayi-Samuel wants to be part of that moving forward, it’s great news for QPR. Get the new contract sorted and hopefully he can get back to his best to help the team up the table. If not, then he needs to go, and he shouldn’t be used if he signs a pre-contract with Celtic.

The recruitment team should be on the lookout for a winger to replace the 22-year-old if that’s the case, and they need a few more signings lined up as well.

January is never the ideal time to make significant changes, but QPR’s campaign so far means that serious action is needed. Whether its incomings or outgoings, big decisions need to be made to ensure the club can avoid getting sucked into a relegation scrap.