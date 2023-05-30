Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah is seeking extra investment from allies in the Middle East, according to Sunday's update from Alan Nixon.

There has been takeover interest in the club in recent months from numerous parties - but a deal is yet to be concluded with Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi failing to get the green light to control the South Yorkshire outfit.

The need for clarity at Sheffield United

With this and the summer transfer window fast approaching, the Blades are in desperate need of some certainty to ensure they are making moves for the right targets.

Paul Heckingbottom has brought stability, but there still needs to be certainty in the boardroom to maximise their chances of success during the summer, with recruitment likely to be key to their success or downfall in the Premier League next season.

A new owner is likely to want the Blades to adopt a different transfer strategy but a change of strategy would be too late now considering there isn't much time left before the window opens.

At least United know where they stand with Prince Abdullah, with their owner clearly outlining the type of additions they are looking for to give themselves a chance of performing well in the top flight.

If extra investors do come in, something that could raise their budget from £20m, they are still likely to be pursuing a similar strategy because Prince Abdullah will still be at the helm.

And if United bring in all the players that they wanted to within their original £20m budget, they could use these extra funds to add more depth to their squad, improve their academy and the infrastructure at the club.

They could even save some of this money for the January window - and also turn some of their loanees into permanent additions depending on the amount of extra money they have.

Although it's not 100% certain that they will utilise the loan market, it seems logical considering their limited budget and the success they enjoyed with Tommy Doyle and James McAtee.

Keeping Prince Abdullah at the helm should also reduce unhelpful off-field speculation about a potential takeover and ensure Heckingbottom stays in his role.

New owners often want their own manager in and that's the last thing United need at the moment, so keeping their current owner at the helm for now would be a real positive for the promoted side.