Opinion: Why Preston North End should turn to young striker to solve their goalscoring problems

Preston North End have a real issue on their hands right now and that is finding the back of the net.

If not for the Lilywhites being solid at the back, they might be a lot worse off this campaign in the Championship. Thanks to the exploits of goalkeeper Freddie Woodman and their backline of Brad Potts, Liam Lindsay, Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes and Robbie Brady, they’ve had eight clean sheets so far this season.

It’s made them one of the best defensive outfits in not just the division but in the EFL. With the club struggling to score – they’ve scored just three this campaign in the league – it’s meant they’ve been able to just about plod along by picking up points via plenty of 0-0 draws.

If North End begin to start shipping goals though, then it could bring a real issue for the club. They would be losing most of their games and that would see them sink down the division. PNE then need to start firing – and once the first goal goes in, it could start to produce more.

The issue is that the club’s current starting eleven seem bereft of confidence when it comes to banging in the goals. Emil Riis has just one this campaign and has been in and out of the team and form this year so far, whilst Troy Parrott has yet to find the back of the net despite joining from Tottenham on loan.

Ryan Lowe even turned to Ched Evans at the weekend but the former Fleetwood man has managed just two goals in his last 31 league appearances over the last two seasons. He blanked again at the weekend and was fairly quiet as the side drew – you guessed it – 0-0 against Sunderland.

Perhaps then, it is time for Ryan Lowe to finally show some more faith in their youth players and in particular, Mikey O’Neill. He admitted before the Black Cats game that the 18-year-old did have a slight issue, so might not be fit for a full 90 minutes against West Brom in midweek. However, O’Neill should certainly be given the nod when he can.

That’s because the forward has shown glimpses of how good he could be. When he has come off the bench in the last two seasons – and even in pre-season – he has looked electric and a lot better than his age suggests. He should have been amongst the goals more than he has been and his creativity and his chance creation has been outstanding.

His performances suggest he deserves more action – because given more time on the field, he could perhaps be the spark that they need in attack and could be the man to score the goal that gets the team going. He’s also unburdened by the pressure and the nerves that currently flow through the team.

He hasn’t been involved in regular fixtures, so won’t feel the pressure that perhaps Emil Riis and Troy Parrott feel on a regular basis to finally hit the back of the net. He can play with freedom, try things and that creativity and no pressure could really lead to a goal and he could provide what North End need to get them firing again.

PNE then could be best served by turning to their youth as the answer to their issues this season.