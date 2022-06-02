Opinion: Why Preston North End should go all out to sign 30-year-old amid fresh Championship interest

Ryan Lowe knows that he needs a striker this summer, with Cameron Archer potentially heading back to Aston Villa and not returning on another deal.

It leaves the club with three strikers but, minus Emil Riis, they’ve struggled to find the back of the net via their other options in attack.

The former Plymouth boss then will need to identify another forward option and bring them to Deepdale.

One name that has been touted ahead of a potential deal is Andre Gray.

The forward has been linked with a switch to Preston pretty much ever since the season came to a close and with the player now a free agent to boot, there are plenty of teams now considering deals for the forward.

However, the Lilywhites need to make sure that they are the ones that claim the signature of the 30-year-old before anyone else can step in and seal a move before they do.

Gray would be the perfect addition to the North End forward line and could really help them step it up a gear next season.

13 starts with QPR last season for example led to ten goals – so he has proven that not only can he score frequently still but he can do it in the Championship and can hit double figures given very little chance.

His level of experience and the fact that he can pretty much guarantee second tier goals – and on a free no less – means that he could be an excellent addition to that North End frontline.

Emil Riis hit double digits himself last year so if both forwards could manage that feat this campaign, then it could help them climb towards the top six.

Throw a potential deal for Cameron Archer again into the mix and PNE would suddenly have a frontline to be feared in the Championship.

They cannot afford to let another team snap him up before them then – so need to move quickly and ensure a deal gets done.