Opinion: Why Preston North End should be scouring for free agents despite Ryan Lowe claims

Preston North End have been a tricky team to call so far this season in the Championship.

The Lilywhites have been between two extremes so far this campaign. They’ve been excellent at the back and have managed to achieve an outstanding record of seven clean sheets from their opening games.

No other team in the EFL or Premier League has managed that feat and it has broken a record that has stood for decades.

It would be even better for the club if they could simply score at the other end of the field. Whilst their defence has been rock solid, their strikeforce has faltered and only managed to bag three goals so far.

If you look at just their striking options and their goal rates, it reads as one goal between four strikers (five if you include Mikey O’Neill).

It’s meant the side have had to settle for, mainly, 0-0 draws for the majority of this campaign so far. With the transfer window closed though, there is not a lot that manager Ryan Lowe can do in terms of freshening up and sorting out his attacking options.

It became clear that the former Plymouth boss was eager to add another striker to his team before the close of business but as the window drew on, it also became evident that it wouldn’t happen. The boss then has been left short in his forward options, so you would think Lowe might turn to some free agents as a solution.

However, the manager has since come out and claimed he won’t be looking towards the free agent market and will only make a move for a player if they ‘come to the club’ rather than the other way around. Whilst North End fans will trust Lowe, it could be a bad move and there are certainly free agents out there that could benefit the Preston team.

The reason that the Lilywhites should be looking at free agents is plain and simple – the squad are short of just enough options to be considered a play-off contender and their lack of goalscoring proves as much.

Away from Emil Riis and Troy Parrott, the only other strikers that are currently at Deepdale are Sean Maguire and Ched Evans, both of who struggle to hit the back of the net regularly too. Last season for example, the two combined for just three goals.

Riis is capable of hitting double digits but hasn’t been trusted this season regularly enough to do so yet and Parrott looks sharp but just hasn’t bagged a goal yet.

With not many options to turn to in attack then and a lack of depth at the club, it means that this goal issue is something that will currently just have to be ridden out – which could be disastrous.

If Riis and Parrott start every week, with no depth to choose from to replace them, it means less competition for places and more pressure on the two attackers to score, when they are already feeling that pressure after nine fixtures.

Adding even a different face upfront, whether it is someone experienced or whether they would be a regular starter or just a squad option, could be a lift to everyone.

It would provide Lowe the chance for ample rotation, which could in turn start to bring the goals out of the team. It would also mean that some of their better options can rest and ensure they can see out what is a gruelling 46 game season.

Even if the deal is only until January, when better options can be scouted and signed, it would at least see them through until then.

It could be just the solution that Preston need to start firing – so Ryan Lowe might have to change his mind over signing free agents then.