Opinion: Why potential Sunderland transfer could be a great career move for AFC Bournemouth player

Sunderland are one of four Championship sides interested in signing AFC Bournemouth player Jamal Lowe, Football League World understands.

It’s also understood that Watford are leading the chase for his signature – and the Hornets are one side that could benefit from another striker between now and the end of the transfer window with Joao Pedro being heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United.

And you can also appreciate why Burnley are in the race for him – because they are in desperate need of more firepower and depth up top after conducting some shrewd incoming business in other areas.

There’s a real chance he could be a regular starter at Turf Moor with Maxwel Cornet, Matej Vydra and Wout Weghorst not at Vincent Kompany’s disposal anymore.

But a switch to the Stadium of Light could be the best fit for the ex-Wigan man – because he would be provided with a decent amount of competition for a starting spot – but would have a real chance of playing regularly at the same time.

Alex Neil only has Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms as obvious attacking options at this stage and with the former Preston North End manager playing with two up top, bringing another striker or two in is simply a must.

At this late stage of the window, they may only manage to recruit one and that could man could be Lowe, who would be daft not to consider a switch to Wearside.

The Black Cats may be a recently promoted club – but they have the players and coaches to be a force in the second tier and already look like they are built for this division judging by recent results and performances.

Lowe thrived alongside Andre Ayew at Swansea City during the 2020/21 campaign with 14 league goals to his name – and he could be very effective in a 3-4-1-2 system on Wearside – also not being under too much pressure with a prolific scorer in Stewart alongside him.

Stewart has taken to the second tier extremely well and Simms has been promising during the early stages of his loan spell, so that should give the Jamaican plenty of time to adapt to life at the SoL and that could be vital considering he would be relocating to the other end of England.

Neil’s side also seem to be on the up after finally getting themselves back to the second tier, so this is certainly not a move to be sniffed at despite the temptation to remain in the Premier League with the Cherries.