Opinion: Why potential arrival of 31-y/o isn’t enough for Charlton in promotion race

A run of one win in six league games, which includes Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at promotion rivals Hull City, has shown that Charlton Athletic have a lot of work to do if they are to return to the Championship.

With that in mind, you could argue that the January transfer window has come at just the right time for Lee Bowyer.

In fairness, we should point out what a fine job the Addicks boss has done. There were so many off-field distractions prior to the season starting, so having the team in the play-offs now is some achievement.

Thankfully for Charlton, those issues at boardroom level have now been sorted, and under new ownership it’s time to kick-on. To do that though, Bowyer needs to be backed in the market.

The potential signing of Ronnie Schwartz is a start. He arrives with decent pedigree from Danish champions FC Midtjylland, having scored plenty of goals in his home country. As well as offering a goal threat, he has the physicality to thrive in this level, but he can’t be the only bit of business that the club do.

Conceding two goals in four consecutive games shows that defensively the side have issues, and Bowyer would probably argue that he needs another body in midfield.

That’s not to say that Charlton are in a bleak position. They do have a good squad, and plenty of individuals who are proven at this level, but they still need more. This is a very competitive League One, and you could make a case for saying eight or nine teams will have aspirations for a top two finish.

So, Bowyer needs to push the board for new recruits, and those individuals need to be ready to make an instant impact.

Ultimately, this poor recent form should be seen as a timely reminder for those making the key decisions just how hard it is to win promotion. Nevertheless, they are in a great position to make this a successful season, and Bowyer now needs Thomas Sandgaard to offer a helping hand.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.