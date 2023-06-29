Aston Villa have agreed personal terms with West Bromwich Albion midfielder Rico Richards, according to Football Insider.

He is one of a number of players to have moved from the Baggies to Villa in recent years, with Tim Iroegbunam and Finn Azaz two of the other players to have made the same switch.

With this in mind, Richards' move will be particularly frustrating for Carlos Corberan's side who won't want to see their former youngsters shine at their local rivals.

They may have been able to retain Reyes Cleary against all odds - but Richards is another notable academy player who has appeared for the first team before.

He made his debut in March against Hull City - and although he wasn't exactly one of the first names on the teamsheet last term - he could have made a full first-team breakthrough next season.

What is Rico Richards' contract situation?

Unfortunately for Albion, Richards' deal expires this summer and that means he will link up with Villa for free if they can get a full agreement over the line.

With personal terms now sorted, a medical may be the only thing preventing the 19-year-old from clinching the move now.

It's not 100% clear whether Richards was offered a new deal behind the scenes, but that wasn't stated in Albion's retained list.

Why may West Brom regret letting Rico Richards go to Aston Villa?

Considering he made his first-team debut and registered four goals and five assists in 19 Premier League 2 appearances, it would have been a surprise if the Baggies were eager to offload him.

And the fact he's been offered terms by Villa, who have a very talented set of young players at their disposal already, suggests he's a player that West Brom should have retained.

Considering their current financial situation, with the club needing to minimise costs, having a promising youngster like Richards who could contribute whilst earning a modest wage would have been beneficial.

And if the Baggies could have tied Richards down to a long-term deal, they may have been able to sell him for a sizeable amount in the future.

Although it's necessary for a club like West Brom, who are in a delicate financial situation, to cut their costs, retaining a promising youngster like Richards may have paid dividends.

The money made from Dara O'Shea's sale to Burnley could have helped to fund a new contract for the 19-year-old - but he now looks set to link up with Villa.

And you have to wonder whether he will turn out to be one that got away for the Baggies.