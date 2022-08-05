Opinion: Why Paul Ince should change his mind about sealing Reading FC loan for Chelsea player

Reading manager Paul Ince has hinted that he wants to bring in a left-back before pursuing a deal for Chelsea midfielder Omari Hutchinson, speaking to Berkshire Live yesterday.

The 18-year-old was reportedly set to link up with the Berkshire outfit on loan, with multiple sources including The Athletic reporter Simon Johnson claiming that the teenager is on the verge of making this temporary switch.

Able to play as a winger and a number 10, the youngster is someone the Royals could benefit from with the club’s need to address the latter position, even with the likes of Tom Ince and Ovie Ejaria available.

Though the former put in a solid performance against Blackpool last weekend, more faces are needed in their quest to fill the void John Swift has created with his departure to West Bromwich Albion.

And Hutchinson could be one player that heavily contributes in the final third, having recorded six goals and six assists for former club Arsenal in the Premier League 2 division last term.

Elliot Anderson enjoyed a similarly fruitful season in the same league last term before making the temporary switch to League Two outfit Bristol Rovers in January.

Although it may be a big ask for Hutchinson to make a similar impact to the one Anderson did at the Memorial Stadium, with the young Magpie recording eight goals and five assists in 21 appearances but enjoying that success two divisions below the second tier, he has enough experience in an elite academy to be a success in the second tier.

And with the Royals severely limited in what they can do during this window and the next, consigned to free agents and loan deals, recruiting someone like Hutchinson who could be a really creative force would be shrewd.

There’s even a chance Thomas Tuchel’s side would pay his wages considering their productive relationship with the Berkshire side, another potential benefit to the latter if they get this deal over the line.

There is one downside to this potential deal and that’s the fact his arrival would take up their fifth loan spot with just five temporary players allowed in a matchday squad.

Ince’s side are in desperate need of recruiting another wing-back yet, so if they refuse to recruit a sixth loanee, they will be limited to the free agent market which isn’t exactly ideal considering they need a top-quality first-choice option.

With Swift’s departure, Shane Long’s scoring record in recent years, Lucas Joao’s injury record and George Puscas’ potential departure, more firepower is simply a must and Hutchinson could be the man to provide that.

And it wouldn’t be a surprise if they manage to get away with adding a sixth loanee without disrupting squad harmony, especially with the club’s track record with injuries in recent years.