Opinion: Why Nottingham Forest star should reject potential Newcastle United summer transfer

Nottingham Forest attacker Brennan Johnson hasn’t been short of Premier League interest in recent months, performing excellently after making a seamless transition to Championship football.

Recording 11 goals and five assists in 36 league appearances this term, he has found his feet in the second tier and looks at home at the City Ground, fulfilling a dream of playing for his father’s club and becoming a real fans’ favourite in the East Midlands.

This is perhaps why he decided to remain at the club despite having the chance to leave the club in January, according to Wales manager Rob Page and Forest teammate Steve Cook.

There have been a number of clubs interested in his services including Brentford, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, so it’s currently unclear which side was closest to landing his signature, though the former were the team reported to be pursuing him with the most urgency.

Moves to all would have created mid-season uncertainty for the Welshman who was and is still settled at his current side – and this uncertainty in terms of how much first-team football he will win at a top-tier side will continue in the summer.

But no club will provide Johnson with more uncertainty than the Magpies, who look set to see big changes at St James’ Park in the summer in their quest to transform themselves from relegation candidates to European competitors.

With their takeover going through last October, supporters of the Tyneside outfit have already had a taster of what’s to come following a considerable spending spree in January and this looks set to continue in the coming windows.

It remains to be seen whether the top-tier outfit will provide EFL stars like targets Lloyd Kelly, Sam Johnstone and Johnson with a sufficient chance to shine.

Having Eddie Howe at the helm may boost their chances considering he’s spent time in the lower leagues during earlier stages of his managerial career and appreciates the value those from inferior divisions can bring.

However, big-money moves will see big players come through the door and this is why there would be major question marks over the 20-year-old’s playing time if he was to make the switch from the City Ground.

This isn’t even considering the current options they have at their disposal, with Allan Saint-Maximin a world-class operator out wide on his day.

And although Johnson’s versatility could pay dividends in winning more game time at St James’ Park with the Welsh international able to play up top, it would be hard to see Howe taking a chance on him there if the former AFC Bournemouth boss wants to play with one striker.

So whilst the 20-year-old may get a taster of European football in the coming years if he made the move up north, he would be taking an unnecessary risk in joining Newcastle’s project and whilst he’s still thriving with his current side, it almost seems made for him to move on now unless he knows he will be a regular starter.

And he will have plenty of options to choose from in the summer of 2023 if he doesn’t sign fresh terms in the East Midlands and becomes a free agent, so he needs to bide his time and choose his next career step very carefully.