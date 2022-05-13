Opinion: Why Nottingham Forest are right to take non-negotiable transfer stance on potential summer arrival

Championship outfit Nottingham Forest will offer a contract to Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell regardless of which division they will be competing in next season, according to a Twitter update from John Percy.

The 27-year-old is confirmed to be departing Ewood Park on the expiration of his contract this summer and with the Lancashire side not entitled to any compensation, he will be available for a bargain deal for the side that wins his signature.

West Bromwich Albion and AFC Bournemouth are both thought to be weighing up a potential approach for his services, with both already knowing which league they will be plying their trade in during the 2022/23 campaign.

But at this stage, Forest and another interested side in Sheffield United don’t, potentially putting them at a disadvantage in the race for his signature with this uncertainty continuing to linger over the City Ground and Bramall Lane.

With Steve Cooper’s side’s intention to offer the midfielder a contract regardless of their progress in the play-offs though, this is a notable show of commitment to the midfielder and with four respectable sides reported to be in the race for his signature, that could provide the East Midlands with the small advantage needed to beat other sides in this transfer race.

And whether they are in the Premier League or not, they need more depth in central midfield with James Garner set to return to Manchester United later this month and it’s currently unclear whether he will return at this point.

Bearing in mind that Cafu may also be someone they are open to selling in the coming months, they may even need two or three depending on whether Braian Ojeda remains in the East Midlands or potentially goes out on loan.

Only making three league appearances this term, Ojeda needs first-team football if he wants to fulfil his potential and it would be a shame if he didn’t do so considering he looked promising during his limited time on the pitch with the Reds.

So whilst Rothwell may not be ready to start in the top tier, his presence to provide depth could be crucial and it could be especially important if Jack Colback is dragged out to a wing-back role again next season.

If they remain in the second tier though, Cooper will know the Blackburn midfielder can shine at this level and go a long way in replacing the goalscoring threat that Garner brought to the table.

Recording three goals and 10 assists under Tony Mowbray during 2021/22, he can only help Forest to remain a formidable attacking force after seeing Cooper’s men score the third-most goals in the division this season.