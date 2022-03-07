Opinion: Why Millwall player should reject move to Brentford amid transfer links

Premier League club Brentford are currently keeping tabs on Millwall forward Tyler Burey ahead of a potential move, according to a report from The Sun.

The 21-year-old has been a revelation since his return from Hartlepool United in January, recording two goals in eight league appearances and is now starting to establish himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet.

In fairness, an injury crisis at The Den has helped his cause, but he has adapted to Championship football seamlessly and is rightly receiving the recognition he deserves with these links to Thomas Frank’s men emerging last month.

Quiz: Have these 22 ex-Millwall players retired or not?

1 of 22 Jos Hooiveld Yes No

It almost feels as though this move would be a natural next step for Burey, a transfer that would mean he could remain in the English capital whilst also taking the step up, potentially a dream scenario for the forward.

However, it does feel as though he would be moving on extremely quickly considering he’s only made his breakthrough at his current side this calendar year.

Even for fellow Bees targets including Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson and Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter, that step up to the Premier League feels too soon despite their unquestionable ability.

Those two are arguably in a much better position to make the step up considering they nearly have a full season of second-tier football under their belt, so for Burey to even consider a switch to the Brentford Community Stadium feels like a bad career move at this stage.

As he seems to be doing, now is the time for him to keep his head down and try and retain his starting spot to prove consistently that he can operate at a Championship level.

Even if he did move to the Bees and was given the opportunity to play regularly by going out on loan, temporary spells away would ideally be behind him for the most part now he’s in his twenties.

And at The Den, whether he can retain a first-team spot for the foreseeable future is down to him and his performance levels.

Not only is he likely to get more opportunities up top, but also on the wing where he also played frequently earlier in his career, with Gary Rowett not guaranteed to stick with one set system for the foreseeable future.

The likely departure of Jed Wallace in the summer will also open up a vacancy for him to fill, especially at a side that are unlikely to splash the cash on an expensive replacement with the 27-year-old looking set to leave for free on the expiration of his contract.