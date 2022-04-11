Opinion: Why Millwall need to beat Middlesbrough to transfer agreement for League One player

Championship club Millwall have joined Middlesbrough in the transfer race for Accrington Stanley centre-back Ross Sykes, as per yesterday’s report from journalist Alan Nixon.

Despite only managing to play in nine third-tier matches last term, the 23-year-old has been one of the first names on the teamsheet under John Coleman this term, making 35 league appearances.

He won’t exactly be satisfied with his side’s defensive record this term, seeing them concede 73 goals in 42 league matches but this is no reflection on the central defender who has quite clearly attracted interest from elsewhere for a reason.

But the Lions are in much bigger need of Sykes for a number of reasons – the first of which is depth with Boro already having a respectable number of options at the back.

The conversion of Anfernee Dijksteel to a more central role has been integral in that, with Paddy McNair and Dael Fry also regular starters alongside the Dutchman at the heart of defence.

Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier may or may not leave the Riverside at the end of the campaign – but Grant Hall is also available along with Nathan Wood who could be a potential future star on Teesside.

Compare that to Gary Rowett’s men – and they look set to have a severe lack of options in the summer with Daniel Ballard returning to parent club Arsenal and Alex Pearce potentially leaving on the expiration of his contract at the end of this season.

Considering the latter signed reduced terms last year and has only made six appearances so far this term, it would be difficult to see him remaining at The Den and this would leave Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace and Shaun Hutchinson as their only senior, orthodox options in this position.

This would make Sykes a decent addition for the London-based outfit, with likely departures up top also making a potential deal for the Accrington defender worth pursuing.

It was reported by Football League World back in September that it was looking increasingly difficult for the second-tier club to tie Jed Wallace down to a new deal ahead of the expiration of his current terms in the summer, a sizeable blow for them considering how consistent he has been in terms of providing goals and assists in recent seasons.

Benik Afobe is also in line to return to Stoke at the conclusion of 2021/22 and with the forward and Wallace providing 16 of the second-tier side’s 45 goals this season, everyone will need to chip in to make up that deficit, though that’s easier said than done for a side that are clearly better defensively than they are going forward.

Nonetheless, Sykes could improve their fortunes, recording four goals and three assists in League One this season with four league games left for the towering centre-back to improve that tally further.

His stature will help to fill the void Ballard has left, whilst also providing the Lions with a much-needed extra goalscoring threat in the final third.