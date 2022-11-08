Opinion: Why Middlesbrough should take this transfer decision amid Man United player link

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick may be looking to put his own stamp on his squad during the January transfer window.

Although the former Manchester United midfielder already has some talented players at his disposal, he may want to make a few tweaks following his change in formation to ensure he can get the most out of his team.

And those plans for the winter transfer period are seemingly being put into place by him and Head of Football Kieran Scott already, with Football League World understanding that he’s interested in taking Zidane Iqbal away from Old Trafford.

As the report states, any deal is likely to be a temporary one considering how highly rated the Iraqi is at his current club, potentially taking their total number of loan players up to five with Ryan Giles, Zack Steffen and Rodrigo Muniz also at the club.

It’s unlikely any of the quartet will be sent back to their parent clubs in January considering their importance, with Mowatt likely to be a decent option for Carrick in the middle of the park and Giles, Steffen and Muniz all likely to be in the starting lineup when fit and available.

And that’s fine on paper – because they are allowed five temporary players in a matchday squad and Iqbal would take them up to their limit.

However, the departure of the quartet in the summer would leave Boro with a huge void to fill in the summer and that won’t be beneficial for their long-term success, with Carrick needing as many permanent players at his disposal so he can build a project with a solid core of players.

The well-documented struggles of Nottingham Forest are perhaps partly due to the departure of their own former loan players in the summer, possibly a warning to the Teesside outfit.

And the latter should have the funds to make some permanent additions in the winter following the sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier, with these longer-term additions in January potentially helping Carrick to put his stamp on the first team for the long term.

Considering the club view the ex-United player as someone they desperately want to keep hold of for the long term, it wouldn’t make sense for them not to look at the bigger picture and make some permanent signings.

And with this, they shouldn’t be looking towards the loan market when the next transfer window comes along, even with the contacts Boro’s boss has at Old Trafford and potentially other clubs too.