Opinion: Why Middlesbrough should push to beat West Brom in battle to sign 31-year-old

Karl Darlow has been with Newcastle United since 2014 and despite two seasons playing regular football, his spot at the club has been more of an understudy one.

This season he has made eight appearances although they were to fill in when the club were hit by injuries and Covid.

Furthermore, with the Magpies recent takeover it now looks even more unlikely that the 31-year-old will be called up as a first choice – if anything he will drop down the pecking order.

Therefore, given his age Darlow looks keen to get a move this season so he can get the chance to play regular football and according to The Northern Echo, Newcastle won’t stand in the way of a potential move.

It has been reported that both Middlesbrough and West Brom are interested in gaining the player’s services this summer.

Boro are looking for a new goalkeeper after Joe Lumley lost his place in the starting line-up last season causing Luke Daniels to step up and with Wilder hoping his side can break into the top six, a solid goalkeeper will help them massively.

West Brom on the other hand are looking for a Sam Johnstone replacement as he is set to depart with his contract expiring.

It was recently reported that Manchester United were interested in a deal to swap Dean Henderson for Karl Darlow but given the goalkeeper would play back up to David De Gea at Old Trafford, this seems like a deal he is unlikely to take therefore leaving Middlesbrough and West Brom battling for his signature.

Although both sides will have similar aims next season, Chris Wilder’s side should be pushing for this transfer and to beat West Brom to the deal.

Darlow has plenty of experience in both the Championship and the Premier League as well as being the goalkeeper in the Newcastle side that gained promotion to the top flight back in the 2016-17 season meaning he has proved his quality at this level and knows what it takes to gain promotion.

Furthermore, at 31-years-old he may not be keen to relocate his family so Boro should be aiming to take advantage of the fact that he is currently local to their club and therefore he would not be required to move his life.

If Middlesbrough are serious about pushing for a top six finish next season then they have to ensure they are showing more intent than their rivals who are aiming to do the same.

Although they will have to match an asking price from Newcastle to get their hands on the player, with Steve Bruce planning a total rebuild at West Brom, Boro may be in a better position to stump up the money for this one.

Considering Wilder’s side conceded ten goals in their final nine games of the season, they need to find some solidity in this position which could be found in Karl Darlow and help them push on to the play-offs next season.