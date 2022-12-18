Opinion: Why Middlesbrough should opt against a move for Birmingham City youngster

Middlesbrough are interested in striking a deal for Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham, according to Thursday’s report from TEAMtalk.

The 17-year-old may be in the shadow of brother Jude at this stage – but Jobe has still made his full breakthrough into his current side’s first team this term and that’s a real achievement considering his age.

And with this, it’s no shock that other sides and sitting up and taking notice of his progress at St Andrew’s, though it’s perhaps slightly surprising that some of the Midlands outfit’s league rivals are taking a look at him.

His length of contract may be undisclosed, but if he has more than six months left on his deal, it would be difficult to see John Eustace’s side sell him for cheap (especially to a league rival) and that’s one reason why it’s a surprise to see a club like Boro reportedly taking a closer look at him.

Michael Carrick’s side are in need of improving their midfield though with a long-term successor for Jonny Howson required, so targeting someone like Bellingham who has his whole career ahead of him makes sense.

A permanent move for the Birmingham man would also be logical because they already have four loanees in their squad, with other areas needing to be addressed at the Riverside during the January transfer window too.

But it’s the fact they need to recruit players in other positions that makes this potential move one they need to opt against – because he may cost Boro a sizeable amount considering how highly rated he is at St Andrew’s.

Not only do Carrick’s side need to address their midfield – but another wide player may also be useful considering their switch in formation and a marquee signing in the forward department could come in handy as well.

The loan market can be used again for some additions – but Boro already have four on their books and will surely be keener to build for the long term instead. That’s why they may focus on finalising a few multi-million pound deals next month.

Steve Gibson may have generated a considerable amount of money from the sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier in the summer – but he has invested in a sizeable number of players over the past two summer windows and this is why some of this income needs to be used to balance the books.

This is just one of multiple reasons why a deal for Bellingham is probably impossible at this point – and Boro would probably benefit from a more experienced option in this area anyway considering they already have their own promising youngster in Hayden Hackney.