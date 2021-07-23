Opinion: Why Middlesbrough should offer released Sheffield Wednesday man a short-term deal

Middlesbrough have suffered multiple losses in their goalkeeping department over the past year.

Aynsley Pears joined Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers last summer, Tomas Mejias had his contract cancelled in January, Jordan Archer has been released this summer and last season’s loanee Marcus Bettinelli is currently attracting interest from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

Manager Neil Warnock has moved to address this issue already earlier in the summer, with Joe Lumley arriving on a free transfer from Queens Park Rangers on the expiry of his deal at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

But with Dejan Stojanovic’s future looking uncertain and the 21-year-old Zach Hemming joining Scottish outfit Kilmarnock on a season-long loan deal, the Teesside club’s business in the area may not be completed just yet.

The number of departures in this area has taken many Middlesbrough supporters by surprise and they will be hoping for some stability in such a crucial position for the long term.

However, Warnock has spoken out about his lack of depth in certain areas recently and with the new league season just a couple of weeks away, the 72-year-old may not be able to fully address his goalkeeping situation and put into action a long-term plan for this area within this limited time period.

This lack of time and the need to address other key positions could persuade officials at the Riverside Stadium to put their shot-stopper plans on the back-burner for now, as they wait to see what happens with Stojanovic and monitor Hemming’s progression in the Scottish Championship.

In the meantime, they could simply offer 36-year-old free agent Keiren Westwood, who was released by Sheffield Wednesday earlier this summer, a one-year deal to increase their depth and second-tier experience in this position.

This period of time could allow Middlesbrough to assess the young keepers currently playing with the academy and determine who could make the step up, devise a strategy to ensure their pathway into the first team isn’t blocked and from there, identify targets to fill any remaining gaps if required.

And an experienced man like Westwood wouldn’t just provide depth at the Riverside Stadium – but also help out some of their youngsters and aid their development as they set their sights on senior football.

Middlesbrough fans may be hesitant about this possible deal due to the former Sheffield Wednesday keeper’s age – but he’s made a respectable 54 Championship appearances in the last three seasons, with 20 of those coming during the 2020/21 campaign and would be a potentially easy and cheap deal to complete if they decide to pursue it.

The goalkeeping position is also a completely different kettle of fish in terms of age compared to other positions – and the fact he’s 36 doesn’t matter so much as long as he’s maintained his fitness since becoming a free agent.

This short-term solution would leave Lumley and Westwood as Warnock’s two experienced options, which could free up a wantaway Stojanovic to finally seal a permanent exit from the Championship side.

If that means having one less unhappy member in their squad, that can only be a good thing.

And whilst Westwood remains at Boro, the club can afford to bide their time and plan carefully ahead of a possible rebuild in the goalkeeping department in the next transfer window or two, whether that includes some of their academy prospects or not.

This is why they should get this easy deal over the line as they search for more reinforcements before the end of next month.

The clock is ticking.