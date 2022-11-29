Opinion: Why Middlesbrough player needs to engage in talks with Michael Carrick amid Sunderland star links

Middlesbrough have joined the race for Sunderland forward Ross Stewart, according to the Daily Record.

Former Boro boss Chris Wilder had intended to bring in another striker at the Riverside Stadium during the summer – but failed in his quest to do so despite being linked with the likes of Dwight Gayle and Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Generating plenty of funds from the sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier though, Michael Carrick could be heavily backed in the January transfer window to put his stamp on his first-team squad.

Following a change in formation and methods, Carrick could certainly benefit from having funds at his disposal, even though the Teesside outfit’s squad is already packed full of quality following some shrewd summer business.

Another area they may want to address though is their midfield with Massimo Luongo’s contract coming to an end in January, with Football League World understanding that Manchester United’s Zidane Iqbal is on their radar.

Apart from their midfield, their focus may be on getting another forward and that may be good news in the short term for some, with Matthew Hoppe possibly able to go out on loan if that happens and Josh Coburn potentially being able to remain at current loan club Bristol Rovers.

It would be frustrating for Marcus Forss though who is currently a much bigger part of the first team at this point as a regular and is much less likely to be given the chance to go out on loan than Hoppe if the Black Cats’ star Stewart comes in.

At this stage, he would be the man most at risk of dropping out of the starting lineup out of him and Chuba Akpom – because the latter has been in superb goalscoring form this season and has shown great character to turn his fortunes around in North Yorkshire.

And that would be a disaster for the Finland international, not just in his quest to play for his national side regularly but also for his development at a domestic level, because he’s at a delicate stage of his career at 23.

With this, he needs to engage in discussions with manager Carrick regarding his game time and whether he will be one of the first names on the teamsheet from now until the end of the season and potentially beyond.

From there, he can then weigh up his potential options. If another forward comes in and the 23-year-old tries to force a loan move, he could potentially be allowed to depart, even though officials at Boro and their coaching staff may be reluctant to let him go.

Starting on the bench occasionally won’t do him too much harm – but he doesn’t want to be in a position where his minutes are severely limited by a new arrival and someone like Stewart would probably keep him out of the starting lineup for the remainder of the season and potentially beyond.

If the inexperienced Evan Ferguson comes in though, Forss may fancy his chances of keeping his place in the first 11.