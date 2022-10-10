Opinion: Why Middlesbrough need to take this factor into consideration when selecting Chris Wilder’s successor

Middlesbrough are still on the prowl for Chris Wilder’s successor following his dismissal during the early stages of last week.

Winning just two of his opening 11 league games, it came as no surprise to some that he was sacked, especially with rumours regarding behind the scenes disagreements emerging.

However, it’s a real shame that the Teesside outfit weren’t able to go forward under the former Sheffield United boss, with the 55-year-old making an excellent start to life at the Riverside Stadium and nearly guiding the club to a top-six finish at the end of last season.

That would have been a great achievement considering the club were in the bottom half when he took charge, with their victories against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup also creating a real buzz in the area.

And one other factor that makes this departure a massive shame is the fact Wilder managed to put his stamp on the squad, even if he may not have been happy with all of their incoming deals during the summer window.

Many would rightly argue that they were missing a top-quality attacking midfielder to replace Marcus Tavernier and another proven goalscorer in their side – but the ingredients were still there for Boro to be pushing at the right end of the division and they could have easily made a couple of high-profile additions during the winter window.

One area they did strengthen considerably was their central defence, with former Blackburn Rovers captain Darragh Lenihan and ex-West Bromwich Albion loanee Matt Clarke both coming in permanently to compete with the likes of Anfernee Dijksteel, Paddy McNair, Dael Fry.

The majority of those five are arguably too good not to be in the starting 11 – and though Dijksteel can operate at right-back and McNair can play in central midfield – they both looked at home at the back during much of last season.

This is why it would probably be wise for a new manager to stick with a back three, especially with Ryan Giles and Isaiah Jones suited to being wing-backs more than operating as more defensive full-backs.

Bola and Dijksteel can play at full-back with Giles and Jones ahead of them – but the latter two look tailor-made for those wing-back positions.

They also have a considerable number of forwards at their disposal, with Rodrigo Muniz, Marcus Forss, Duncan Watmore, Chuba Akpom and Matthew Hoppe all able to operate there.

Playing just one up top risks at least two of those players being left out of the matchday squad together, potentially creating disharmony in the squad and that wouldn’t bode well for the new manager.

A change in approach may be required – but the formation may need to remain similar so Boro can shoehorn their best players into the starting lineup, ensuring that as many of their key men are getting as much game time as possible.

McNair, Fry and Dijksteel worked well together last term and having two up top may provide opposition defences with too much to handle, so hiring a manager that’s prepared to play 5-3-2 but make tweaks to their style could be useful.

That, and a fresh voice in the dressing room, may be enough to guide the Teesside club up the table.