Opinion: Why Middlesbrough is the perfect loan destination for Aston Villa striker

One man who is likely to have no shortage of suitors in the January transfer window is Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer.

The 21-year-old had a productive loan spell at Preston North End in the Championship last season, scoring 7 goals in 20 appearances for Ryan Lowe’s side following his January switch.

Such was the potential he displayed at Deepdale, Villa tied him down to a new five-year contract in August, but his minutes have been limited in the Premier League so far this campaign.

He has made just six substitute appearances in the top flight and with the ambitious appointment of Unai Emery at Villa Park, the club’s wealthy owners may spend on a new striker in January, opening the door for Archer to head out.

According to teamTALK, Middlesbrough are one of a number of Championship sides keeping tabs on Archer’s situation and have made enquiries about his availability, with head coach Michael Carrick making him number one on his striker priority list.

There could be no better place for the striker to go in January than the Riverside Stadium.

The need for Boro to sign a striker is clear. Chuba Akpom has enjoyed an outstanding resurgence from being out-of-favour under Chris Wilder at the start of the season to becoming the club’s top scorer with nine goals.

Akpom has been deployed in a number 10 role by Carrick and has thrived in his new position, but finding the right partner has been more problematic.

Much was expected of Rodrigo Muniz following his summer arrival from Fulham. The Brazilian scored five goals for the Cottagers on the way to promotion and despite largely being back-up due to the excellent form of Aleksandar Mitrovic, he impressed whenever given an opportunity.

But it has been a nightmare for Muniz on Teesside, with only two goals to his name so far and none since September. He has also lost his place in the team under Carrick and even his substitute appearances are becoming more limited.

Marcus Forss has been the first choice alongside Akpom and he has put in some hard-working, committed performances, but the former Brentford man is not prolific and you feel that an upgrade is needed.

Duncan Watmore has four for the season, but is not an out-and-out striker, while Matthew Hoppe is yet to get off the mark since his arrival from Mallorca and has frequently found himself out of the squad altogether.

With that in mind, it means that Carrick will be looking to the market for reinforcements. Given the struggles of the front men at the club, Archer is likely to go straight into the starting line-up, guaranteeing him game time that other clubs may not be able to do.

But there are also few clubs with as much of a feel-good factor as Middlesbrough right now. Boro have won four of their last five games since Carrick’s appointment and are now within just four points of the play-offs. In such a tight division, if they can keep up that kind of consistency then there is no reason why they cannot make the top six.

It could also be a very profitable spell for Archer, with wide players such as Isaiah Jones and Ryan Giles providing the service, he will get plenty of opportunities.

Working under a manager like Carrick who played at the highest level for many years could only be beneficial and the 41-year-old is more than capable of improving young players, as shown by the development of Hayden Hackney.

Villa will have plenty of potential destinations to weigh up in January, but Boro would be the right one.